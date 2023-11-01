Suazo Business Center is helping get people’s ideas up and going

SALT LAKE CITY –– They say if you do what you love, you’ll never work a day in your life, right?

But so many of us just don’t know where to start when we have an idea.

That’s where the Suazo Business Center in Salt Lake City comes in.

“Our focus really is to, for people to be more self-reliant and self-sufficient and for them to be able to work their way up the economic ladder.”

President and CEO Sylvia Castro says, for the last two decades and counting, the Suazo Business Center has helped primarily immigrants get their business ideas off the ground as a gateway to personal and financial success.

But really anyone in the community can take advantage of their classes, workshops and resources.

“A lot of the things we do are very tied to the ideas, the thoughts, the dreams and the wishes of the folks who come into the center,” said Edward Bennett with Suazo Business Center.

And many of those folks are older Utahns looking for their purpose and passion in the next chapter of life, both personally and professionally.

The Suazo Business Center is located at 960 W. 1700 South. The center can be reached at 801-521-1709, or visit the center’s website by clicking here.