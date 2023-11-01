On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POSITIVELY 50+

Suazo Business Center is helping get people’s ideas up and going

Nov 1, 2023, 3:12 PM | Updated: 3:21 pm

Dan Spindle's Profile Picture

BY DAN SPINDLE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY –– They say if you do what you love, you’ll never work a day in your life, right?

But so many of us just don’t know where to start when we have an idea.

That’s where the Suazo Business Center in Salt Lake City comes in.

“Our focus really is to, for people to be more self-reliant and self-sufficient and for them to be able to work their way up the economic ladder.”

President and CEO Sylvia Castro says, for the last two decades and counting, the Suazo Business Center has helped primarily immigrants get their business ideas off the ground as a gateway to personal and financial success.

(KSL TV) (KSL TV) (KSL TV)

But really anyone in the community can take advantage of their classes, workshops and resources.

“A lot of the things we do are very tied to the ideas, the thoughts, the dreams and the wishes of the folks who come into the center,” said Edward Bennett with Suazo Business Center.

And many of those folks are older Utahns looking for their purpose and passion in the next chapter of life, both personally and professionally.

The Suazo Business Center is located at 960 W. 1700 South. The center can be reached at 801-521-1709, or visit the center’s website by clicking here.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Positively 50+

One of the volunteers of the Foster Grandparents holding up a promotional sign....

Dan Spindle and Michael Houck, KSL TV

P50+: A lasting legacy of learning

A national volunteer program is looking for more grandmas and grandpas to help the nation's youth with their growth.

1 month ago

(KSL TV)...

Dan Spindle

Local nonprofit helping people care for their pets and themselves

What if you had to make a decision to take care of yourself or take care of your pets? Would you forgo major medical procedures if it meant that your dogs or cats wouldn’t be cared for?

2 months ago

man sleeping on bed with sleep apnea mask...

Dan Spindle

How to get better sleep

Would you believe the average adult will spend a third of their lives, more than 9,000 days, asleep. But the quality of the other 60%, those waking hours, is greatly affected by the time spent sleeping.

3 months ago

The Ormsbys visit with Wendy's mom, Sally Weaver....

Keri Wilcox

Resources available to guide ‘sandwich generation’ through caregiving role

About one-quarter of U.S. adults are in the "sandwich generation" — raising kids while also caring for an aging parent. Getting support and connecting to resources is just a phone call away.

4 months ago

...

Ayanna Likens

Why your nutritional needs change as you age

A Utah dietician gives advice for nutritional needs as adults age.

5 months ago

(KSL TV)...

Ayanna Likens

Free program helps older adults adjust to aging

Aging can come with some changes and challenges in our health, finances and quality of life, but there is a great resource that helps older adults adjust to some of those changes and thrive.

6 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Suazo Business Center is helping get people’s ideas up and going