Cache County School year to emphasize confidence in students

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — This week marked the beginning of the school year across Utah and on Thursday it was the first day back at the Cache County School District.

Jessica Westerberg said her students going into third and sixth grade were looking forward to school.

“Little nervous. Little bit excited. I think now that it’s here, they’re ready to go,” Westerberg said.

Tim Smith is the Assistant Superintendent at the Cache County School District.

“We are the 11th largest, furthest north school district in the state,” Smith said. “They’re what makes this all come alive!”

From coloring sheets to warm welcomes, White Pine Elementary School may be the smallest elementary school in the district, but if you talk with any of the students and teachers, you will learn their hearts are anything but.

Just talk with Kelsey Clark, a sixth-grade teacher.

“We’re kind of learning how to be a little bit more individual. I try to put a whole like, ‘Hey, this is your responsibility,’ and they like that ownership,” Clark said.

She said confidence is a big deal at any age, especially in the grade she teaches.

“I hope they leave with confidence in themselves and their abilities. And, that they’re loved and that they’re safe. And that they can do anything. And I might cry!” Clark said.

Parents are cautioned not to blink because before they know it, their students have graduated from elementary into high school.

“Lots and lots of kids. Lots of kids trying to get into this school even,” Jim Crosbie, Principal of Green Canyon High School said.

With around 1,700 students, Green Canyon High School, home of the wolves, is nearly a 24-7 operation turning the 63 custodians into superheroes.

“I couldn’t do it myself, so it’s way important they play a big role in how these buildings look,” Casey Hillyard, Cache County school district custodial manager said.

From the first day of school until these students walk across the stage to get their diplomas, teachers and administrators want their students to know they are valued.

“We’re always trying to connect with kids and help them through life and put them on a journey that we all want as parents and educators,” Crosbie added.