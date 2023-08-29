On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS

Red Cross urges Utahns get prepared for natural disasters during National Preparedness Month

Aug 29, 2023, 12:07 PM | Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 7:15 am

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY KARAH BRACKIN


KSLTV.com

MURRAY, Utah — From ongoing devastation in Hawaii to keeping eyes on the pending storm in Florida, the American Red Cross is staying busy.

In Utah, the American Red Cross is going into September’s National Preparedness Month with an essential message for those who call the West home. The organization wants to ensure Utahns are prepared no matter what may come this way.

Jeremiah Lafranca, Executive Director of the Greater Salt Lake Area chapter of the American Red Cross, said just this year alone, they have responded to 15 major weather slash climate-related disasters.

Some deployments have been farther away. Others have been closer. All have hit close to home in one way or another.

Lafranca said they have three volunteers heading down to Florida from Utah in case the expected Hurricane Idalia and associated storms hit.

“We’re gonna be looking at shelters, making sure we have those setup, that we have cots, that we have all the appropriate things we need for the shelters. Also, working to make sure we have food in place,” Lafranca said.

As we go into September’s National Preparedness Month, he said this is the time to check and double-check.

“I mean, when you look at what happened in Hawaii and how quick that was, people didn’t have warning. They didn’t have time. And so, that’s again something we deal with here. Especially wildfires. If we have a wildfire here and the wind is going, that can jump really fast and can go long distances,” said Lafranca.

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donates $1M to Red Cross for Maui wildfire relief

While seasons change, he said all families should always have an evacuation plan with items that should be ready to go around the clock. Some of those items include an emergency kit, prescriptions, important documents, pet supplies, and cash.

“Cash is a good thing to have just in case, you know, any kind of electric problems or whatnot, and you’re not able to access money through your debit cards or credit cards,” Lafranca said.

When looking at Hawaii, he said they deployed several volunteers for three weeks. Lafranca said they are planning on deployments for longer periods of time, which could be as long as March of next year because of the devastation.

To learn more about getting involved, volunteering, and donating, you are encouraged to visit the American Red Cross at its website. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Emergency Preparedness

Clearing Little Cottonwood Creek...

Jed Boal

Creek clearing is underway in Salt Lake to minimize threat of flooding

Many Utah communities are working proactively to minimize flooding that may happen when the snowmelt runoff really gets going in the next couple of months.

5 months ago

FILE (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)...

Tamara Vaifanua

Importance of good hygiene and sanitation after a natural disaster

When we talk about emergency preparedness, a lot of us probably haven’t thought about hygiene and sanitation.

1 year ago

(KSL TV)...

Tamara Vaifanua, KSL TV

Be Ready Utah: how to prevent potential hazards in your home

You may not realize the number of serious safety hazards lurking around your home, here are ways to prevent these hazards from becoming emergencies.

1 year ago

FILE: Box Elder County wildfire (Image courtesy Utah Fire info)...

Tamara Vaifanua

Want to be better prepared for emergencies? Here’s what Utah Emergency Management suggests

With wildfires, drought, snowstorms, earthquakes, and a pandemic, Utah emergency managers are reminding the public to prepare for any and all types of emergencies. 

1 year ago

Multiple buildings along the Wasatch Front sustained damage after an earthquake near Magna....

KSL TV

Preparedness Is Key To Earthquake Safety

While earthquakes can't be predicted, people can be prepared for them.

5 years ago

...

Felicia Martinez, KSL TV

Officials Warning Utahns Of Dangers Following Flooding In S. Utah

Thursday's rainfall continued to be a concern for areas affected by Wednesday flooding, and officials are using the incidents to educate the public on flood preparedness.

5 years ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Red Cross urges Utahns get prepared for natural disasters during National Preparedness Month