Cottonwood Canyons sticker program is underway

Nov 1, 2023, 5:26 PM

Katija Stjepovic's Profile Picture

BY KATIJA STJEPOVIC


SALT LAKE CITY — Dozens of people lined up Wednesday to get their cars inspected, stickered, and cleared for travel into the canyons ahead of winter and ski season.

“We’ve got quite the line already this morning,” Shawn Wright, stations supervisor for the Utah Department of Transportation said. “The more vehicles that we can get preapproved, the faster you’re going to get up to enjoy your experience.”

UDOT has 48 inspection locations to make the process quicker.

Canyons sticker line

Cars waited in line Wednesday to get a Cottonwood Canyons sticker on the first day they were available. (KSL TV)

“Check your tires, get your information in, and then you’re good to go,” Wright said.

The Cottonwood Canyons sticker program ensures that vehicles are prepped and ready for canyon winter conditions.

UDOT started the program in 2019 so that cars with a sticker can bypass field inspections when weather road restrictions are in place.

The public became eligible for the stickers in 2021. Before then it was reserved only for canyon residents and workers.

Sticker inspection station tire

Inspectors checked over tires at one of the Cottonwoods Canyons sticker inspection stations. (KSL TV)

The inspection reminds people that whether it’s summer, fall, or winter, safety should always be first.

“Be patient, do increase your distance. We have actually already had our vehicles hit this winter already and it’s barely started snowing on the roads,” Sgt. Ed Twohill with Unified Police said.

In addition to the safety aspect, the stickers also help UDOT assess the number of well-equipped cars traveling up to ski resorts. That helps get cars up the canyons quicker.

Wright said, “The importance of getting the sticker is knowing you have the proper tires, proper car, and proper equipment to get up the canyons and not be one of the problems, you’re more of the solution.”

The sticker program runs through February.

Click here for a list of inspection stations and to sign up for a sticker inspection.

