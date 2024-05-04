On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Weekend traffic alert for Davis County
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GOOD NEWS

Utah County family gifted SUV after father died saving kids from crash

May 3, 2024, 9:57 PM | Updated: 10:19 pm

Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture

BY LAUREN STEINBRECHER


Reporter

LINDON — A Utah County family received a heartwarming surprise Friday despite experiencing tragedy. After losing their father when he tried to save his children following a crash, the community came together to give the family one less thing to worry about.

Gathering at Murdock Hyundai in Lindon, several people related to the Kerttula family stood in a garage in the back, huddled around a black Palisade, talking excitedly.

The SUV was adorned with balloons and a big red bow.

There were hugs as the adults walked in, while the kids buzzed around the room.

Usually, getting a new car doesn’t involve this many people. But this occasion was one everyone wanted to see.

“We’re excited, it’s going to look so good,” said Brock Aiken, to his cousin Jeff Aiken.

Eventually, they lined up across from the SUV, looking at the door and waiting for the moment a very confused Sarah Kerttula walked in.

“Hi Sarah!” Brock Aiken said, cheerily. “We learned you were in need of a new car.”

Sarah put her hand on her heart, as her face turned from confusion, to utter disbelief and shock.

“We want you to know there’s a whole community that loves your family and wanted to rally around you,” Brock Aiken said.

Sarah, a mom to five, began to tear up. She’s been without a family vehicle for the past month.

But even worse, she’s been without her husband, and her kids have been without their dad, Reino Kerttula.

“When the family was driving down St. George Easter night, they were in a horrible rollover accident,” explained Jeff Aiken, who is the couple’s brother-in-law by marriage to Sarah’s sister.

Jeff Aiken previously recounted the crash to KSL TV, explaining how a deer caused the SUV to roll and land in oncoming traffic. He described how Reino was trying to rescue his children from the upside-down SUV as it sat in the middle of I-15, when he was hit by another vehicle.

“My brother-in-law ended up passing away from his injuries,” Jeff Aiken said.

Sarah and Reino Kerttula, with four of their five children (Courtesy: Kerttula Family)

Hearing that Sarah and the family’s used SUV was totaled, a few businesses chipped in to make sure a car payment didn’t stack on top of funeral and medical bills.

“It’s terrible,” said Doug Thorn, general sales manager at Murdock Hyundai Lindon. “And if we can help to soften the blow a little bit by taking the car needs out of the equation, we’re happy to do it.”

Keystone Construction and Guild Mortage also helped fund the SUV.

Sitting down behind the steering wheel, Sarah looked around at all the features. Her daughter stood in the middle back seat, looking up.

“Mom look up. It’s a sunroof!” she said.

At times, Sarah sobbed into her hands as she sat there.

The whole family walked around the vehicle, taking in what this meant to her.

“Just blown away by the sheer generosity of total strangers,” Brock Aiken said.

Sarah got out, looking at Brock, surprised and speechless.

“I just never, ever imagined,” she said, wiping her eyes.

As Sarah cried tears of gratitude, Brock Aiken said it’s going to be the biggest help in the world for Sarah.

“I knew it was going to shock her… but this was just so much better than I had imagined,” he said. “I know how much it means to her, and how much it’s going to change things for her family.”

Brock Aiken set up a GoFundMe* to help Sarah with medical bills, funeral costs, and as Sarah navigates life with the kids. Murdock Hyundai said the Palisade will come with free maintenance for five years and a warranty for 100,000 miles, so that Sarah doesn’t have to worry about any car costs for years.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

KSL 5 TV Live

Good News

Wedding ceremony footage found on camcorder (Stuart Johnson, KSL photographer)...

Daniel Woodruff

‘Very generous’: Provo man finds owners of mystery wedding home video

A Provo man has found the owner of some old home videos he discovered after purchasing a camcorder from a thrift store.

6 hours ago

FILE - Bonneville International was recognized on Tuesday for its fundraising efforts during and af...

Mark Jones

Bonneville International recognized for its ‘Maui Strong’ fundraising efforts

Bonneville International has been recognized with the National Association of Broadcasters Service to America Award for its "Maui Strong" fundraising campaign, as announced Tuesday.

17 days ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Tamara Vaifanua

Utah driver helps protect kids who were playing in busy SLC street

Humbled by the praise, Jason Carter said that as a father, he would want someone to do the same for his kids.

18 days ago

An abandoned dog was found by a woman in Carbon County, Utah with multiple gunshot wounds in his he...

Clayre Scott

Blujay, dog who survived gunshots to head, is going home

Blujay, a dog who miraculously survived being shot in the head last week, is going home.

28 days ago

Olive (left) and Bruno (right) severely dehydrated once they were found....

Erin Cox

Two Dobermans missing for 11 days, reunited with North Ogden family

Two dogs that were missing for 11 days in northern Utah captured the attention of hundreds of people on social media and are now back home.

29 days ago

(Spencer Cannon)...

Shelby Lofton

Lehi neighbors show support for Utah National Guard soldier’s family

A Lehi neighborhood celebrated this Easter with a bit of patriotic flair.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Utah County family gifted SUV after father died saving kids from crash