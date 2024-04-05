Two Dobermans missing for 11 days, reunited with North Ogden family

NORTH OGDEN – Two Utah Dobermans caught the attention of hundreds on social media after they went missing two weeks ago.

Bruno and Olive have their own Instagram page, “dobermanfordays,” where more than 24,000 followers like and watch their stories. It was that community Flora Cassity turned to when they went missing.

“This was unlike anything we had ever experienced or would ever want to experience again,” Cassity said.

On March 20, the North Ogden resident returned home with Bruno and Olive to find their backyard gate left open by their lawn care worker. The two dogs took off through the opening.

“My heart sank and I panicked,” Cassity said. “I ran out calling their names, looking for them.”

It was around 7 p.m., and Cassity said they had searched for hours with no luck.

Hours turned into days. Cassity hiked Pine Canyon, McGuire Canyon, Ridge Canyon, and more every day for 11 days.

“I just felt like I couldn’t give up because of the love and bond we have with these dogs,” she said.

When there was no hope, Cassity’s neighborhood and online community provided support.

“I’d get random calls and texts from people who joined in the search and followed the story along the way,” she said. “That really made the difference.”

On Easter morning, Cassity woke up with no hope, only to receive a text from someone she had met on one of her hikes: “I can see your dogs.”

“I dropped everything, and we sprinted out the door,” Cassity said.

They had found Olive, shaken and shy. It took gentleness and patience to coax her back to Cassity.

“I literally couldn’t breathe. I was so excited,” she said.

Another text from her neighbor let Cassity know Bruno was less than a mile away in a backyard.

“I kind of experienced every emotion, and I still am,” Cassity said. “It was gut-wrenching.”

Bruno and Olive are still recovering from severe dehydration and muscle and weight loss.

“Every day is getting better,” Cassity said.

Cassity learned something through the process: stay calm and wait for the dog to come to you. Bruno and Olive didn’t respond to Cassity’s calls initially, but her patience paid off. She also said a GPS collar would have been a game-changer.

Ultimately, Cassity hopes sharing their story will help prevent this from happening to other families.

“This isn’t just our story, it’s a community story and there’s someone going through this heartbreak every day,” she said.