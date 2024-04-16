Utah driver helps protect kids who were playing in busy SLC street

SALT LAKE CITY — A KSL viewer wanted to shine the light on the kind act a stranger showed to two kids who were playing in a busy street.

“It was a Saturday morning, one of the first warm days of spring,” said Cynthia Daniels.

She and her husband were drinking coffee at the Straw Market in Salt Lake when they noticed an RC Willey van stopped in the middle of the street.

“Just about that time, my husband said to me, ‘Are those kids in the street?’ They were very young. Probably 2 and 3.”

Jason Carter is a service tech for RC Willey, and his route led him to a home in the Avenues.

Video from his van’s camera shows two boys in harm’s way, with no adults around.

“And they were running around and were running out into the street,” said Carter. “So I flipped around and then parked the van in the road that kind of blocked traffic.”

Although the camera didn’t capture what happened next, Daniels watched in real-time as Carter gently led the boys to safety.

“When he reached down to grab that little kid’s hand, it was so cute. That’s why I thought it was worthwhile to pick up the phone the next Monday and call the dispatcher.”

Humbled by the praise, Carter says as a father, he would want someone to do the same for his kids.

“I didn’t want to scare the kids. I don’t want them to run out into the road when I stopped and so I tried to do the best I could, and it worked out.”

