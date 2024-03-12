On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GOOD NEWS

Dog rescued from wet, garbage filled grain storage bin

Mar 12, 2024, 12:23 PM | Updated: 2:24 pm

Weber County Animal Services animal control officers helping the dog out of the old grain storage b...

Weber County Animal Services animal control officers helping the dog out of the old grain storage bin. (Weber County Animal Services)

(Weber County Animal Services)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

OGDEN — A lost dog was reunited with her owner after being found in an old grain storage bin by animal control officers.

On Monday, Weber County Animal Services said the dog had fallen down an 8-10 foot hole into an “old grain storage bin that was full of garbage and a foot of water.”

The animal control officers were able to retrieve the 117-lb dog from the hole and take it to a vet for treatment.

The dog stuck in the old grain storage bin. (Weber County Animal Services)

The county animal services said the dog was filthy, feverish, and had some minor scrapes. But with the help of the Millcreek Vet, the dog will recover.

The dog was microchipped and returned to her owner, who had been searching for her since Friday.

Weber County Animal Services did not say where the dog was rescued or when but believes the dog fell Friday night or Saturday.

The dog being cleaned up by vets after her rescue. (Weber County Animal Services) Weber County Animal Services animal control officers helping the dog out of the old grain storage bin. (Weber County Animal Services) Weber County Animal Services animal control officers helping the dog out of the old grain storage bin. (Weber County Animal Services)

KSL 5 TV Live

Good News

PeeDee, the puppy found by Price City police officers and is being trained as a Critical Incident E...

Michael Houck

Abandoned puppy undergoes training as a Price City emotional support dog

An abandoned puppy found by a Price City police officer is now being trained as an emotional support dog for the department.

8 days ago

A mother holding a newborn in a hospital bed...

Shelby Lofton

Utah family chooses Leap Day for their daughter’s birthday

A Utah family celebrated the birth of their new baby girl who was born on a day that only comes every four years.

12 days ago

The stage of the Tabernacle Choir as they perform in Manila. (Dan Rascon, KSL News)...

Dan Rascon

Tabernacle Choir performs unforgettable concert in Manila

It was a night not to be forgotten in the Philippines as the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performed  its first major concert before thousands of Filipinos at the Mall of Asia’s 9,000 set arena.

14 days ago

Keith Sorenson opens a tool shed to display the tools of the trade. (Stuart Johnson, KSL News)...

Alex Cabrero

Taylorsville heritage center reclaims stolen historic anvils

A pair of historically-significant anvils were finally returned to Taylorsville after being stolen two years ago.

14 days ago

Henry Sorenson fights a small fire with Midvale Fire Department....

Alex Cabrero

5-year-old cancer patient sworn in to Unified Fire Authority

A 5-year-old battling bone cancer was sworn in as a Unified Fire Authority firefighter just before a major surgery.

18 days ago

Michaun Torgersen and Ashley Hone talk to KSL TV about repurposing wedding dresses. (KSL TV)...

Eliza Pace

‘This means a lot to me’: Utah woman repurposes wedding dresses into burial outfits for babies

A Spanish Fork woman is using wedding dresses for a special project. Michaun Torgersen takes donated dresses and makes beautiful burial clothing for stillborn or miscarried babies.

18 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Dog rescued from wet, garbage filled grain storage bin