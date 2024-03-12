Dog rescued from wet, garbage filled grain storage bin

OGDEN — A lost dog was reunited with her owner after being found in an old grain storage bin by animal control officers.

On Monday, Weber County Animal Services said the dog had fallen down an 8-10 foot hole into an “old grain storage bin that was full of garbage and a foot of water.”

The animal control officers were able to retrieve the 117-lb dog from the hole and take it to a vet for treatment.

The county animal services said the dog was filthy, feverish, and had some minor scrapes. But with the help of the Millcreek Vet, the dog will recover.

The dog was microchipped and returned to her owner, who had been searching for her since Friday.

Weber County Animal Services did not say where the dog was rescued or when but believes the dog fell Friday night or Saturday.