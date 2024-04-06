Blujay, dog who survived gunshots to head, is going home

CARBON COUNTY, Utah — Blujay, a dog who miraculously survived being shot in the head last week, is going home.

Tanner Tamllos found Blujay in Carbon County last Friday with severe gunshot wounds and two bullets lodged in his head.

“I mean I was obviously having to prepare myself for the worst too,” Tamllos said. “But, this dog is- He’s a fighter.”

She said things weren’t looking good, but after his eye was removed on Wednesday, Blujay perked right up.

“So, we’re guessing that that just was putting too much pain and pressure on him,” Tamloss said. “As soon as they removed that left eye and he came out of anesthesia, he went right back to eating and drinking and taking more steps.”

Tamloss said the fight is far from over, but she hopes Blujay can recover further with the help of his new family. Blujay is now enjoying the sunshine and meeting the people of Carbon County.