On the Site:
Weather alert
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Lehi neighbors show support for Utah National Guard soldier’s family

Mar 31, 2024, 10:51 PM | Updated: 10:56 pm

Shelby Lofton's Profile Picture

BY SHELBY LOFTON


KSLTV.com

LEHI A Lehi neighborhood celebrated this Easter with a bit of patriotic flair.

One of the families in the neighborhood recently had to say goodbye to a family member serving with the Utah National Guard for the next several months. Several of their neighbors worked together to create a unique show of support for him and his family.

Kurt Meryhew was deployed to Djibouti, Africa for 10 to 11 months.

“This is our third deployment together,” said Kristen Meryhew, his wife. “His last one was five years ago, so it’s been a little while, and our kids are older. We have an 8-year-old, a 6-year-old and a 3-year-old now.”

She said this deployment is different because their children are more aware their dad is gone. Their neighbors rallied together to show them some support by decorating the streets.

A Lehi neighborhood is showing support for a family who has had a loved one deployed overseas by the Utah National Guard. (KSL TV)

American flags

When their next door neighbor Maria Peck learned Kristen Meryhew’s husband would be deployed, she lined the streets with American flags.

“We went and knocked on every door,” Peck said. “My husband and some of the fathers around here, they just went and knocked and everybody was so willing to do it.”

She took it one step further and surprised Kristen Meryhew and her children that night.

“I thought, ‘You know what? There’s a lot of people that have lights that can change colors, I bet they would do that,'” Peck said.

She said people immediately changed out lightbulbs and rehung lights on their homes in the colors of red, white and blue to honor the Meryhews.

“You just are so grateful for these people that leave their families to help support our country, and I love our country, and so I want to do anything I can to help our soldiers,” Peck said.

Touched by the displays

Kristen Meryhew said she was touched by the light displays.

“It was really, really beautiful,” she said. “It was just gorgeous to see the support from people who honestly, I haven’t even ever spoken to.”

Easter was the first holiday the family celebrated without Kurt Meryhew.

“Last night, I had my moment where I was like, ‘I’m doing this alone,'” Kristen Meryhew said.

(KSL TV) (KSL TV) (KSL TV)

But, she said her next door neighbor had another kind act up her sleeve.

“Miss Maria again and her cute kids, she has these twins, they wanted to do an Easter egg hunt for my kids,” Kristen Meryhew said. “So this morning, they came out bright and early and put eggs out on the lawn.”

She said her husband was able to Facetime the family while her children gathered eggs.

“I’m not alone, but I am doing it without him here to fill the eggs with me and to get the baskets ready,” she said. “But even through that, my parents helped out with the baskets, so I didn’t have to shop with the kids, so it’s hard, but there’s light within that story, too.”

Easter Sunday

On Easter Sunday, many of the homes still had patriotic light displays up.

“It was really moving to see that,” Peck said.

Kristen Meryhew said she tells her children that even though they miss their father, it doesn’t mean they’re having a bad day or life is bad.

“A couple of nights ago, my 6-year-old, as I was putting him to bed, he started to cry and I said, ‘What’s wrong, buddy?’ and he said, ‘I just missed my dad. My dad’s across the world, my dad’s on the other side of the world.’ So that was really hard. In those kind of situations, I always try to validate their feelings.”

She said she wants them to continue their routines and continue having fun. She said the lights remind them daily how much they’re supported.

“It reminds me there are people in every area of our lives that we interact with every single day that, you just have no idea what they’re experiencing in life, and because someone else has something hard doesn’t mean that you’re hard isn’t difficult too, or that yours is harder than theirs,” Kristen Meryhew said. “Even little signs of support can mean a lot to people.”

Many of the neighbors have kept up their light displays since Kurt Meryhew was deployed last month. That way, his family can look out the window and be reminded of their own, small army behind them.

“I just want people to know there is so much good in the world, like, we hear bad all the time and there’s just so much good, and really if you reach out, people will be there for you,” Peck said.

Kristen Meryhew said she sent her husband images of the decorated houses.

“I think it’s really important for him to know that we have support back home so that he’s not worrying about us and what we are trying to get through here, so that he can focus on his mission,” she said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

The St. George Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. As General Conferenc...

Carole Mikita

Utah Temples: A Conference Special preview

As General Conference weekend approaches, Latter-day Saints look forward to the announcement of new temples somewhere in the world. In recent years, that has included temples in Utah. There will soon be a surprising number in the state, which is the focus of a Conference Special from Carole Mikita who brings us this preview.

32 minutes ago

FILE - Monday will mark the beginning of the trial for Chad Guy Daybell in the 2019 murders of his ...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Here’s how Chad Daybell’s trial will differ from his wife Lori Vallow Daybell

Monday will mark the beginning of the trial for Chad Daybell in the 2019 murders of his wife Lori Vallow Daybell's two children, Joshua 'JJ' Vallow and Tylee Ryan, as well as the 2019 death of Daybell's late wife, Tammy Daybell.

39 minutes ago

emergency lights...

Mark Jones

Hospital security officer injured while trying to stop alleged car theft

South Jordan police say a hospital security officer was injured Sunday, while trying to stop the theft of a vehicle.

4 hours ago

A rendering shows what the new St. George Musical Theater building could look like. The theater is ...

Logan Stefanich, KSL.com

‘Definitely an arts community’: A look inside the push to bolster the performing arts in St. George

Most Utahns are likely familiar with Hollywood's infatuation with southern Utah at this point.

5 hours ago

The Salt Lake City Police Department made an arrest after a man was allegedly in three separate car...

Devin Oldroyd, KSL NewsRadio

Salt Lake City police arrest man after they say he crashed into multiple cars and a fence

The Salt Lake City Police Department arrested a 22-year-old man after, police say, he wrecked into multiple cars and a fence and attempted to flee from officers.

8 hours ago

A man died in an auto-pedestrian crash early Sunday on I-215 West in West Valley City. (Utah Highwa...

Ashley Fredde, KSL.com

Man dies in auto-pedestrian crash on I-215

A man died in an auto-pedestrian crash early Sunday on I-215 West in West Valley City.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Lehi neighbors show support for Utah National Guard soldier’s family