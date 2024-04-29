Hill Aerospace Museum To Open New Hangar

ROY — The Hill Aerospace Museum is set to open up a major expansion Thursday, thanks to a brand new 91,000 square-foot hangar. The new space in the museum adds to what is already the largest of its kind in the U.S.

The new hangar allows the museum staff to bring more than a dozen aircraft inside that were previously on display outside, which helps better maintain the planes. There is also new aircraft on display in the hangar; a U-2 Dragon Lady, (which was partially rebuilt with 3-D printed parts) and an F-22 Raptor.

Museum director Aaron Clark said he’s excited about the new ability to add storytelling elements to each display, like pressure suits and uniforms. Clark said the new space has also allowed for reorganization of the museum, putting different aircraft together based on their era.

“The most important part, I think, is to tell the airmen’s story, the contributions and the sacrifices made, by our airmen,” Clark said. “A lot of people really don’t know. They might hear something on the news, or they might read something in their textbooks when they come here. We’re hoping to bring that story alive to them.”

Clark said the new, $22 million hangar is the result of over a decade of planning and building. The joint efforts of federal, state, and private dollars, were all coordinated by the Aerospace Heritage Foundation of Utah.

“It kind of started with, the federal side, the Air Force side, working with our foundation, to begin brainstorming how we’re going to approach this. And then it took the great support of the community,” Clark said.

The new hangar opens to the public on Thursday, May 2nd, and it’s free to the public.