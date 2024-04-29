Aaron Lowe murderer sentenced up to life in prison

SALT LAKE CITY — The man who pleaded to killing the University of Utah football player in 2021 has been sentenced Monday.

Judge Paul Parker sentenced 25-year-old Buk Mawut Buk to a minimum mandatory sentence of 15 years to life along with another three years to life in prison, to be served consecutively in the Utah State Prison for the fatal shooting of Aaron Lowe.

In March, Buk plead guilty to one count of murder and one count of attempted murder, both first-degree felonies.

According to court documents, the plea deal dismissed the additional second-degree felony charges of obstruction of justice and possession of a weapon by a restricted person. The deal also reduced the aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder charges to murder and attempted murder.

