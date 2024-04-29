On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Aaron Lowe murderer sentenced up to life in prison

Apr 29, 2024, 4:18 PM | Updated: 4:50 pm

Buk Mawut Buk, 25, in the Third District Court on April 29, 2024....

Buk Mawut Buk, 25, in the Third District Court on April 29, 2024. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The man who pleaded to killing the University of Utah football player in 2021 has been sentenced Monday.

Judge Paul Parker sentenced 25-year-old Buk Mawut Buk to a minimum mandatory sentence of 15 years to life along with another three years to life in prison, to be served consecutively in the Utah State Prison for the fatal shooting of Aaron Lowe.

In March, Buk plead guilty to one count of murder and one count of attempted murder, both first-degree felonies.

According to court documents, the plea deal dismissed the additional second-degree felony charges of obstruction of justice and possession of a weapon by a restricted person. The deal also reduced the aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder charges to murder and attempted murder.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. 

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

John Prior speaks with Chad Daybell during a hearing in August 2020. Chad Daybell is returning to c...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

FBI agent uses phone data to show where Chad Daybell was when JJ and Tylee disappeared

BOISE, Idaho — An FBI agent who specializes in analyzing cellphone records testified Monday in the Chad Daybell murder trial about phone locations that helped in his investigation. Nickolas Ballance said after the bodies of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and his sister 16-year-old Tylee Ryan were located in Chad Daybell’s backyard, he analyzed devices that […]

2 hours ago

A Louisiana man who police say cause a head-on crash in Spanish Fork Canyon on Sunday, critically i...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Driver who allegedly caused head-on crash on US 6 arrested on DUI

A Louisiana man who police say caused a head-on crash in Spanish Fork Canyon on Sunday, critically injuring another driver, has been arrested.

6 hours ago

A man accused of shooting at police responding to reports of the man fighting with a neighbor over ...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Man accused of shooting Vernal officer charged with attempted murder

A Vernal man is facing several felony charges accusing him of shooting a Vernal police officer multiple times over the weekend.

7 hours ago

The suspect accused of shooting one officer and a deputy injured in Vernal has an extensive crimina...

Brianna Chavez

Suspect in Vernal police shooting has extensive criminal history

The suspect accused of shooting one officer and a injuring a deputy in Vernal has an extensive criminal history and has served prison time, according to documents obtained by KSL.

18 hours ago

First responders work the scene after three Louisiana police officers were shot in a standoff Sunda...

Associated Press

3 Louisiana officers wounded by gunfire in standoff with shooting suspect, police say

Three Louisiana police officers were wounded by gunfire Sunday in a standoff with a man suspected of shooting three other people in the past week, authorities said.

21 hours ago

Blue Springs Police used an innovative AI-driven camera to help solve a double homicide. (KCTV via ...

By Betsy Webster, KCTV via CNN

AI-enhanced camera technology helps solve murder

Kansas City, KS-MO Blue Springs Police used an innovative AI-driven camera to help solve a double homicide.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Aaron Lowe murderer sentenced up to life in prison