Bonneville International recognized for its ‘Maui Strong’ fundraising efforts

SALT LAKE CITY — Bonneville International has been recognized with the National Association of Broadcasters Service to America Award for its “Maui Strong” fundraising campaign.

The efforts of the campaign provided financial assistance to residents impacted by last year’s Maui wildfires.

In addition, KSL NewsRadio and Arizona Sports have been awarded with the NAB Crystal Radio Award for their efforts in community service.

During and in the aftermath of the Maui wildfires, listeners and viewers of Bonneville International stations helped raise more than $450,000.

“Television and radio stations are the cornerstones of their communities, and they go above and beyond to serve their audiences,” said Michelle Duke, president of the NAB Leadership Foundation. “From trusted reporting that uncovers corruption to fundraisers that help those in need, these stations are doing incredible work.”

Arizona Sports is the first sports station to receive the Crystal Radio Award.

“These awards are a testament to our team’s dedication and hard work,” said Tanya Vea, president and COO of Bonneville International. “At Bonneville, we strive not just to serve our communities but to be part of their backbone, especially in times of need. The Maui Strong initiative and the ongoing efforts of KSL NewsRadio and Arizona Sports underscore our commitment to making a meaningful difference. I am incredibly proud of our teams and their dedication to making a positive impact.”

For a complete list of Service to America Awards recipients click here. The complete list of the Crystal Radio Award recipients can be found by clicking here.

A documentary about the “Maui Strong” fundraising efforts is below.