On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Holladay family scrambling to find new housing after neighboring house was destroyed by ancient dynamite

Apr 29, 2024, 7:35 PM | Updated: 7:40 pm

Lindsay Aerts's Profile Picture

BY LINDSAY AERTS


KSLTV.com

HOLLADAY A Holladay family is in limbo after their neighbor’s house was destroyed by “ancient dynamite” found inside. 

The Juarez family is renting the home just south of Teri Wojcik, whose house was leveled after her husband’s old dynamite was discovered with a myriad of other chemicals in the basement. 

Keeva Juarez, her husband and three teenage sons now say they’re looking for a new place to live because of what the blast did to their home. 

“It lifted the roof, set the roof back down, blew out all the windows, blew in the doors. There is a crack, a small crack in the foundation. Um, it blew the water heater and the washer dryer over to the far wall,” Juarez said. 

Holladay homeowner apologizes to neighbors for home explosion

“There’s no power in this house or water, gas, anything,” she said. 

Neither Holladay City officials nor Unified Police Department could confirm Monday whether this house is uninhabitable.  

Juarez said they do have renter’s insurance, but it may not cover some of the costs they’re incurring while they’re in transition. According to Juarez, their landlord has given them 30 days to vacate and refund their deposit. KSL TV was not able to make contact with the property manager or owner.   

Juarez said the unknown has been especially hard for her oldest son who has special needs. 

“He is having the worst time out of anybody,” she said. “I think because his routine is completely uprooted. He doesn’t have his room that has all his stuff where he can live in his own bubble. So, he right now he’s struggling.” 

Damage to the home

Juarez shared video with KSL showing a door and windows blown off, the kitchen cabinets that have come loose, and blinds that have fallen, along with things that have fallen off shelves. You can also see what appears to be nails poking through the ceiling. 

“We lost our food, everything in our fridge, our chest freezers. I lost some of my medicines because I totally forgot they were in the fridge.” Juarez said. 

Juarez said she has a benign brain tumor and was supposed to have surgery this week but cancelled it since she has no place to recover. Juarez said they’ve been staying in a hotel thanks to the Red Cross, but Monday they said they were headed to an Air B&B while they continue to search for a new place to rent. 

They hope to stay in the area so the boys can go back to school.  

“We love this area. We like who we rent. We’re renting from. He was awesome. The kids loved the school system. So, it’s really sad,” Juarez said. 

Juarez also said the boys’ pet snakes also died in the blast.  

She adds that costs are piling up. They just hope with the start of a new month approaching they can land somewhere soon. 

“Cried a lot. Been mad a lot. So, it’s like the seven stages of grief are what I’m going through, and I try to make fun of it as much as I can, because if I don’t, I will cry,” Juarez said. 

A Venmo account has been set up for the Juarez family under the account of @keevajuarez.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Phil Lyman, governor candidate, speaks during the Utah Republican Party state nominating convention...

Michael Houck

Independent advisor recommends that GOP lieutenant governor candidate is ineligible to run

An independent advisor for Utah's 2024 gubernatorial race advises declining the candidacy of a lieutenant governor candidate due to their resident status. 

1 hour ago

Water levels in Weber County are high and officials are staying on alert. This past weekend, the sh...

Shelby Lofton

‘Things could change real quick for us:’ Weber County avoids weekend flooding, officials on alert

Water levels in Weber County are high and officials are staying on alert. This past weekend, the sheriff's office warned people to avoid streams and rivers due to rising waters, but no flooding took place.

2 hours ago

Armed first responders outside of a West Jordan home after fake calls of an active shooter...

Shara Park

Dozens of officers respond to West Jordan home after fake call to 911

Investigators are trying to get to the bottom of a fake 911 call that led to a significant emergency response in West Jordan on Monday.

3 hours ago

John Sullivan, 29, was sentenced Friday to six years in federal prison for his role in the Jan. 6, ...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Utah man sentenced to 6 years in federal prison for his role in Jan. 6 US Capitol riot

A Sandy man has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

3 hours ago

Buk Mawut Buk, 25, in the Third District Court on April 29, 2024....

Michael Houck and Dan Rascon, KSL TV

Buk Buk sentenced to 15 years to life for 2021 death of Aaron Lowe

The man who pleaded to killing the University of Utah football player in 2021 has been sentenced Monday.

4 hours ago

British rock band Led Zeppelin, (left - right): John Paul Jones, John Bonham (1948 - 1980), Jimmy P...

Mary Culbertson

Team of researchers seeking footage of Led Zeppelin’s last SLC performance in 1973

A team of researchers in the UK and the U.S. are calling on Salt Lakers to help them locate any photographs that could exist from Led Zeppelin's last show played in the city in 1973.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Holladay family scrambling to find new housing after neighboring house was destroyed by ancient dynamite