Holladay family scrambling to find new housing after neighboring house was destroyed by ancient dynamite

HOLLADAY — A Holladay family is in limbo after their neighbor’s house was destroyed by “ancient dynamite” found inside.

The Juarez family is renting the home just south of Teri Wojcik, whose house was leveled after her husband’s old dynamite was discovered with a myriad of other chemicals in the basement.

Keeva Juarez, her husband and three teenage sons now say they’re looking for a new place to live because of what the blast did to their home.

“It lifted the roof, set the roof back down, blew out all the windows, blew in the doors. There is a crack, a small crack in the foundation. Um, it blew the water heater and the washer dryer over to the far wall,” Juarez said.

“There’s no power in this house or water, gas, anything,” she said.

Neither Holladay City officials nor Unified Police Department could confirm Monday whether this house is uninhabitable.

Juarez said they do have renter’s insurance, but it may not cover some of the costs they’re incurring while they’re in transition. According to Juarez, their landlord has given them 30 days to vacate and refund their deposit. KSL TV was not able to make contact with the property manager or owner.

Juarez said the unknown has been especially hard for her oldest son who has special needs.

“He is having the worst time out of anybody,” she said. “I think because his routine is completely uprooted. He doesn’t have his room that has all his stuff where he can live in his own bubble. So, he right now he’s struggling.”

Damage to the home

Juarez shared video with KSL showing a door and windows blown off, the kitchen cabinets that have come loose, and blinds that have fallen, along with things that have fallen off shelves. You can also see what appears to be nails poking through the ceiling.

“We lost our food, everything in our fridge, our chest freezers. I lost some of my medicines because I totally forgot they were in the fridge.” Juarez said.

Juarez said she has a benign brain tumor and was supposed to have surgery this week but cancelled it since she has no place to recover. Juarez said they’ve been staying in a hotel thanks to the Red Cross, but Monday they said they were headed to an Air B&B while they continue to search for a new place to rent.

They hope to stay in the area so the boys can go back to school.

“We love this area. We like who we rent. We’re renting from. He was awesome. The kids loved the school system. So, it’s really sad,” Juarez said.

Juarez also said the boys’ pet snakes also died in the blast.

She adds that costs are piling up. They just hope with the start of a new month approaching they can land somewhere soon.

“Cried a lot. Been mad a lot. So, it’s like the seven stages of grief are what I’m going through, and I try to make fun of it as much as I can, because if I don’t, I will cry,” Juarez said.

A Venmo account has been set up for the Juarez family under the account of @keevajuarez.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.