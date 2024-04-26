On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Holladay homeowner apologizes to neighbors for home explosion

Apr 25, 2024, 8:30 PM | Updated: 9:52 pm

Teri Wojcik, the homeowner of the Holladay home that exploded this week due to old and unstable exp...

Teri Wojcik, the homeowner of the Holladay home that exploded this week due to old and unstable explosives found in the home. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Shara Park's Profile Picture

BY SHARA PARK


KSLTV.com

HOLLADAY — The woman who owns the home in Holladay where dynamite was detonated Wednesday morning is apologizing to neighbors for the damage to their homes and disruption to their lives.

“I want to apologize for the inconvenience; I mean, this was definitely not planned. It was just supposed to be the removal of these shelves full of strange-sounding names, and so I’m sorry for whatever damage they’ve had and sorry they had to be evacuated,” said 79-year-old Teri Wojcik.

Wojcik said she returned to the home Thursday that she and her late husband shared for 51 years before he passed in January. What she found was a handful of EPA investigators still removing chemicals that her husband stored on the property.

“I’ve been impressed with the EPA, and the bomb squad and the Holladay (City) help and traffic control,” Wojcik said. “You know, they got the neighbors safely evacuated.”

Homeowner Teri Wojcik.

Homeowner Teri Wojcik. (KSL TV)

She said her husband was a retired chemist from the University of Utah and collected various chemicals at their house for experiments and projects. In final years, he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

“He was (an) extreme multi-tasker; he had this project and this project, and he would do this and go over to that,” Wojcik said. “He was doing all this fascinating research. It was fascinating.”

Wojcik said she recently discovered a small mercury spill from one of her husband’s projects, which was a homemade thermometer. When she called the health department Tuesday, she said that’s when she realized just how dangerous the situation could become with the other chemicals and dynamite on the property.

“They said if it crystallizes, that can be explosive, so that’s when they called in the bomb squad,” she said.

EPA members going through the remains of Wojcik's home.

EPA members going through the remains of Wojcik’s home. (KSL TV)

While investigating the property Tuesday, Unified Fire Authority found roughly 50 sticks of dynamite in and around the property, appearing to be between 40-80 years old. Wojcik said the explosives were handed down by her husband’s father.

“Apparently, he brought it back from Oregon from his Dad, that came from the farm,” she said. “Back in the day, dynamite was just a normal farm tool, you have a stump, and you toss some dynamite on it.”

The EPA removed most of the dynamite but found 5-6 unstable sticks that couldn’t be moved. They also removed about 300 containers of chemicals from Wojcik’s home, leaving only what was considered unstable.

“We had acid, bases, solvents, a bunch of ethers, which were some of the more concerning chemicals because they become shock sensitive,” said Paul Peronard, the on-scene coordinator for the EPA.

The remains of Wojcik's Holladay home after authorities used a controlled detonation on the home.

The remains of Wojcik’s Holladay home after authorities used a controlled detonation on the home. (KSL TV)

After evacuating neighbors Tuesday night, the unstable dynamite was detonated in the home early Wednesday morning. The home was destroyed, and several neighboring houses sustained damage.

On Thursday, EPA investigators continued their cleanup efforts, removing even more chemicals from a shed next to the destroyed home.

“We left in the shed back here, probably a couple hundred more containers, again, solvents, radioactive material, a few other things we need to police and get off of here,” Peronard said.

Peronard said the home in Holladay is one of the biggest home chemical sites he’s cleared. With the homeowner being a chemist, he believes there was no ill intent and that his Alzheimer’s may have played a factor in how much was being stored.

“I think he sort of lost track of what he had and how much he had,” he said.

Wojcik said she thinks her 79-year-old husband may have forgotten about the dynamite.

“He just kept it, and I think he forgot it was there,” she said.

Peronard said the EPA should be finished clearing the property of any remaining chemicals or hazardous materials by Friday. During that process, the site will be monitored to keep neighbors safe.

Once it’s cleared, he said it will be turned over to Wojcik to work with her insurance company to finish clearing the debris.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL 5 TV (@kslnews)


Wojcik said she was able to take a few things from the home before it was detonated, but for the most part, lost everything in the explosion. She said what she retrieved from the site Thursday was a variety of papers from some of her favorite woven projects.

“They found all of my project notes, all my things about what I did on each piece was scattered in the buses and across the yard,” she said. “And the yarn survived, balls of yarn just sitting there.”

Wojcik said that at this point, she’s unable to put into words how she feels about losing her home so quickly and the impact it’s had on her neighbors. For now, she’s focusing on the fact that nobody was hurt and giving thanks to how everyone responded.

“They did a good job of containing things, and I’ve been so pleased with that. Next week I’ll have a nervous breakdown, we’ll see, but today I’m please.”

In a city meeting on Thursday night, Holladay city leaders thanked first responders for adapting to the abnormal situation.

“Had we not come across those caches of dynamite … and had it ignited, it would have been a catastrophic event,” said Holladay City Mayor Rob Dable.

“Please know that the overwhelming response that I’m hearing from my people is one of incredible gratitude for the heroic efforts of your teams that protected us and our children and our friends on what could have been a horrific tragedy,” added Holladay City Council member Emily Gray.

Holladay city officials said they are taking inventory of property damage to neighboring homes but they’re directing residents to their homeowner’s insurance first

Wojcik’s daughter started a GoFundMe* campaign if you wish to help Wojcik with expenses.

Contributing: Garna Mejia, KSL TV

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A list of apps that have subscriptions....

Matt Gephardt

How to spot costly subscription creep and stop it

Subscriptions to streaming services and other apps can start draining the wallet, if you aren't paying attention to price increases.

58 minutes ago

SLCFD extinguishes storage unit fire (Salt Lake City Police Department)...

Carlysle Price

Storage unit fire extinguished at Warm Springs Road

The Salt Lake City Fire Department was successful Thursday after heading to a storage unit that caught fire.

2 hours ago

Students pass by a sign for a unisex bathroom next to the men's and women's restrooms at the Univer...

Carlysle Price

Salt Lake City School District creates presentation to inform on bathroom law’s new policy

On Thursday, Salt Lake City School District sent out a district newsletter that included presentations to be showed to students during class. These presentations give information to students on bathroom policies following the new bathroom law.

3 hours ago

a medical room representing the debate over accommodation for abortion...

Andrew DeMillo, Associated Press

17 states, including Utah, challenge federal rules entitling workers to accommodations for abortion

Seventeen states are challenging new federal rules entitling workers to time off and other accommodations for abortions.

4 hours ago

Crosswalk sign cautioning drivers on crosswalk laws...

Brianna Chavez

South Salt Lake PD: More than 20 drivers citied for not obeying crosswalk laws

A concerning trend in South Salt Lake as more people head outdoors this spring. A police spokesman said about 40 drivers were stopped and half were cited for not following crosswalk safety laws.

4 hours ago

The greenhouse researchers are working in (Mike Anderson, KSL)...

Mike Anderson

NASA looking to researchers at Utah State University to problem-solve farming on Mars

A group of researchers at Utah State University have been experimenting with farming methods to help NASA learn how to survive on Mars.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Holladay homeowner apologizes to neighbors for home explosion