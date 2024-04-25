On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Only chimney remains after Utah house containing old dynamite, detonated in Holladay

Apr 24, 2024, 7:30 PM | Updated: 9:53 pm

Lindsay Aerts's Profile Picture

BY LINDSAY AERTS


KSLTV.com

HOLLADAY  — A chimney and the smell of smoke was all that remained of a home in Holladay Wednesday after a significant amount of old dynamite was discovered inside.

Officials said the dynamite had to be detonated inside the home at 2284 E. 6200 South, and the home had to be blown up because of how volatile the situation was.

Unified Fire Authority Assistant Fire Chief Riley Pilgrim told KSL TV that there were “an estimated” 50 sticks of dynamite in and outside the house, equaling around 30 pounds. Pilgrim said it was also anywhere from 40 to 80 years old and crystalizing.

Crews detonate ‘ancient dynamite’ sticks found in Holladay home

“Those crystals become very sensitive to heat damage if you drop it or tip it over in a case; bright lights or anything like that could actually detonate the dynamite where normally it needs a blasting cap or det cord or something,” he said.

Neighbors said the homeowner’s late husband was a chemist, and officials said there were lots of other explosive materials in the basement.

“To get the robot to navigate through that and up the stairs would have been very complicated, dangerous, and even more dangerous for a human to go in there and take it out. So we treated the basement like a bunker – with concrete and a roof on the top. We felt that was probably the most appropriate place to do [the explosion],” Pilgrim said.

An aerial view of the Holladay home after crews detonated old dynamite in the basement on April 24, 2024. (Chopper 5, KSL TV) An aerial view of the Holladay home after crews detonated old dynamite in the basement on April 24, 2024. (Chopper 5, KSL TV) An aerial view of the Holladay home after crews detonated old dynamite in the basement on April 24, 2024. (Chopper 5, KSL TV) An aerial view of the Holladay home after crews detonated old dynamite in the basement on April 24, 2024. (Chopper 5, KSL TV) Security footage of a crews exploding the Holladay home that had old explosives in it on the morning of April 24, 2024. (Courtesy: Engen Hus) Security footage of a crews exploding the Holladay home that had old explosives in it on the morning of April 24, 2024. (Courtesy: Engen Hus)

The dynamite was discovered after the homeowner’s friend called authorities.

Neighbors like Robert Eliasoff said his front window was busted out, glass broken, and the garage damaged. Another neighbor, Mike Mower, a senior advisor to Gov. Spencer Cox, lives eight houses away.

“The house smells like burnt toast, but that’ll pass,” Mower said.

Both had to be evacuated.

“My focus was we had four, we have four dogs and just some basic clothes and that’s about it,” Eliasoff said.

Mower credited fire and police officials – many of whom didn’t sleep all night.

“They were taking every precaution and that this potentially could have been really serious if things had gone wrong,” he said.

Pilgrim said he’s grateful they were able to take care of these explosives before they went off on their own.

“If we hadn’t taken the steps we did or if that had detonated outside the basement, but not in a secure place … Our worst-case scenario was damaging six, seven, eight homes if that stuff wasn’t properly handled,” he said.

Pilgrim said that based on the amount of dynamite, officials calculated a 3,000-foot danger radius and evacuated everyone within that radius.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

$20 bills...

Larry D. Curtis

Ring customers getting millions

The Federal Trade Commission is sending millions of dollars to people who had an account with Ring, a home security camera company, through PayPal.

11 minutes ago

A yellow plastic police line, blocking off a scene, and showing a blurred police car in the backgro...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Cause of Parowan teacher’s death ‘undetermined’

A recently completed report by the Utah State Medical Examiner's Office could not come up with a conclusive manner of death for a Parowan teacher who died in December.

1 hour ago

The Bear River pictured on April 24, 2024. On the topic of the Bear River's resources for water in ...

Mike Anderson and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

‘Sacrifices’ will need to be made from Bear River water supply to help Great Salt Lake

With the Bear River serving so many different purposes in the state of Utah, agricultural producers are trying to make sure their uses for the river aren't forgotten as lawmakers discuss the preservation of the Great Salt Lake.

3 hours ago

A fire to one of the top suppliers of eggs in Utah has sparked the question whether egg prices and ...

Dan Rascon

Will a fire at a egg supplier in northern Utah cause prices to increase? The company president says no

A fire to one of the top suppliers of eggs in Utah has sparked the question whether egg prices and supplies will be impacted. 

4 hours ago

A view of the Great Salt Lake from Fruit Heights on January 20, 2023. (Lisa Ward)...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

How much will the Great Salt Lake rise? State to offer a reward if you guess it correctly

Levels at the Great Salt Lake are higher now than at any point in the past five years, and those who are tasked with overseeing its level believe it will rise about another foot in the coming weeks.

4 hours ago

A billboard advertising mortgage rates for buying a house in April 2024....

Daniel Woodruff

‘I got frustrated and gave up’: High mortgage rates keep some Utah homebuyers on the sidelines

Some Utah homebuyers are beginning to give up on owning a home as mortgage rates continue to gatekeep them.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Only chimney remains after Utah house containing old dynamite, detonated in Holladay