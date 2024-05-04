New ‘Brain Boosters’ class helping seniors stay sharp

OREM – A new class is helping seniors in Utah County improve their brain health.

“Brain Boosters” is held once a week at the Orem Senior Center to fight back against diseases like dementia.

They do crosswords, problem-solving exercises, word and memory games, and various other puzzles.

The class was the brainchild of Jackie Larsen, a speech language pathologist who saw a need in the community.

“It doesn’t matter what age you are. We have people who’ve had traumatic brain injuries and people who’ve had no major medical event,” Larsen said. “This is the kind of class that’s good for everyone’s brain health no matter what their status is.”

One of the participants, Vickie Olsen, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s seven years ago and was given seven years to live. But she hasn’t given up.

“Alzheimer’s is like this little room, and it wants to keep you in there. Every time the door tries to shut, I stick my foot in the door. I’m not letting that door close on me,” Olsen said. “This class is just helping a lot because I have to work my brain. I have to think. And sometimes I can’t think of words. But it’s okay, it’ll come.”

“Brain Boosters” is a free class and is held on Friday afternoons.

If you want to learn more, contact the Orem Senior Friendship Center.