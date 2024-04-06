On the Site:
GENERAL CONFERENCE

WATCH: 'Maui Strong'

Apr 6, 2024, 12:00 PM

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY KSL TV


KSLTV.com

When destructive wildfires burned through the beloved town of Lahaina, members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints rendered service to those who lost everything. Meetinghouses were transformed into shelters to provide care and comfort to evacuees. This, as LDS faithful faced their own tremendous losses. See the miracles they witnessed amid this tragedy and their resilience to rebuild again on their island paradise in the documentary “Maui Strong.”

KSL 5 TV Live

General Conference

(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)...

Daniel Woodruff

‘Very personal talk’: President Jeffrey R. Holland shares lessons learned during recent challenges

The 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints got underway Saturday morning with some highly personal remarks from the faith’s new acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

40 minutes ago

Gabriel W. Reid, Paul V. Johnson and Chad H Webb were called as the new Sunday School General Presi...

Josh Ellis

Church calls new Sunday School General Presidency, General Authority Seventies

A new Sunday School General Presidency was called during the Saturday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

1 hour ago

FILE: General Conference is a semiannual gathering of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Sain...

Michael Houck and Garna Mejia, KSL TV

What to expect if you’re visiting Temple Square during General Conference Weekend

Temple Square is gearing up for thousands of visitors who will attend this weekend’s 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

18 hours ago

The Conference Center in Salt Lake City...

Daniel Woodruff

Latter-day Saints anticipate this weekend’s general conference

 This weekend, tens of thousands of people will flood downtown Salt Lake City for the 194th Annual General Conference of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

19 hours ago

Attendees listen to the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square during the 193rd Semiannual General Confe...

KSL TV

KSL TV special programming for General Conference weekend April 2024

KSL TV has produced a weekend of special programming for the 194 Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday and Sunday.

23 hours ago

FILE - A general view shows the aftermath of a devastating wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Aug. 22, 20...

Tamara Vaifanua

‘Maui Strong’: A General Conference special preview

It’s been an emotional journey for the Catugal family. They lost everything in the Lahaina wildfire on Maui.

2 days ago

