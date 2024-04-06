WATCH: ‘Maui Strong’
Apr 6, 2024, 12:00 PM
When destructive wildfires burned through the beloved town of Lahaina, members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints rendered service to those who lost everything. Meetinghouses were transformed into shelters to provide care and comfort to evacuees. This, as LDS faithful faced their own tremendous losses. See the miracles they witnessed amid this tragedy and their resilience to rebuild again on their island paradise in the documentary “Maui Strong.”