WATCH: ‘HERITAGE OF HOLINESS: The Kirtland Story of Faith’

“Heritage of Holiness: The Kirtland Story of Faith” delves into the rich tapestry of history surrounding the transfer of ownership of the Kirtland Temple from the Community of Christ to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as well as other significant historical artifacts and buildings, such as the Red Brick Store in Nauvoo. This poignant documentary explores the sacred significance of these sites within the Latter-Day Saint movement. “Heritage of Holiness: The Kirtland Story of Faith” offers viewers a compelling narrative of faith, preservation, and reconciliation, illuminating the enduring legacy of these historic sites and the shared heritage they represent for believers worldwide.

