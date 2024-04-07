On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Weekend sports programming
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GENERAL CONFERENCE

WATCH: ‘HERITAGE OF HOLINESS: The Kirtland Story of Faith’

Apr 7, 2024, 12:30 PM

Mike Headrick's Profile Picture

BY MIKE HEADRICK


KSLTV.com

“Heritage of Holiness: The Kirtland Story of Faith” delves into the rich tapestry of history surrounding the transfer of ownership of the Kirtland Temple from the Community of Christ to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as well as other significant historical artifacts and buildings, such as the Red Brick Store in Nauvoo. This poignant documentary explores the sacred significance of these sites within the Latter-Day Saint movement. “Heritage of Holiness: The Kirtland Story of Faith” offers viewers a compelling narrative of faith, preservation, and reconciliation, illuminating the enduring legacy of these historic sites and the shared heritage they represent for believers worldwide.

KSL 5 TV Live

General Conference

The newest apostle of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Elder Patrick Kearon, giving...

Daniel Woodruff

Elder Kearon delivers first general conference address since new calling as apostle

The newest apostle of the Church, Elder Patrick Kearon, delivered his first general conference address during the Sunday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference.

24 minutes ago

Faith in the Philippines (Graphics by Jim Thomas)...

Dan Rascon

WATCH: ‘Faith in the Philippines’

It’s been just over 60 years since missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were sent to the Philippines to do missionary work. During this time church membership has grown quickly, and today the Philippines has the fourth-largest population of Latter-day Saints of any country in the world. For this documentary we […]

30 minutes ago

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks during the Saturday evening ...

Daniel Woodruff

‘Amazing and uplifting’: Church members hear messages of faith, hope at general conference

Sessions of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints concluded for the day Saturday, with two more set to take place Sunday.

15 hours ago

Giving Machines (Graphics by Josh Buehner)...

Angie Denison

WATCH: ‘The Giving Machine’

Learn the history behind the inspiring Light the World initiative launched by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and how the Giving Machines have become an important part of this plan. In 2017 these machines ingeniously simplified the act of charitable contributions by making it as effortless as buying an item from a vending machine. […]

1 day ago

When destructive wildfires burned through the beloved town of Lahaina, Hawaii, some lost everything...

KSL TV

WATCH: ‘Maui Strong’

When destructive wildfires burned through the beloved town of Lahaina, members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints rendered service to those who lost everything.

1 day ago

(Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)...

Daniel Woodruff

‘Very personal talk’: President Jeffrey R. Holland shares lessons learned during recent challenges

The 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints got underway Saturday morning with some highly personal remarks from the faith’s new acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

WATCH: ‘HERITAGE OF HOLINESS: The Kirtland Story of Faith’