GENERAL CONFERENCE

‘Amazing and uplifting’: Church members hear messages of faith, hope at general conference

Apr 6, 2024, 9:57 PM

Daniel Woodruff's Profile Picture

BY DANIEL WOODRUFF


KSL TV

SALT LAKE CITY Sessions of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints concluded for the day Saturday, with two more set to take place Sunday.

Capping off a busy day at the Conference Center Saturday evening, a longtime apostle shared his secrets for finding happiness.

“Our Father in Heaven has not hidden the path to happiness. It is not a secret. It is available to all,” said Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. “It is promised to those who walk the path of discipleship, follow the teachings and example of the Savior, keep His commandments, make and honor the covenants the covenants they make with God.”

Tens of thousands flocked to downtown Salt Lake City throughout a chilly day Saturday to take part in the first of a two-day global religious gathering.

Church members sustained a new apostle and a number of other new leaders, and they heard messages of faith and hope.

“Everything changes when I know who I really am,” said Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women General Presidency, during the Saturday evening session. “When I doubt my abilities, I often repeat to myself in my mind or out loud, ‘I am a daughter of God.’”

Church President Russell M. Nelson attended one conference session in person Saturday, while watching the other sessions from home.

“It was amazing and uplifting,” said Israel Zepeda, “and it was wonderful to see the prophet.”

In a noteworthy move, two apostles not in the First Presidency – Elder Gary E. Stevenson and Elder Dale G. Renlund – conducted sessions of conference Saturday. It’s the first time that’s happened since the 1980s.

Church members told KSL TV Saturday’s conference sessions left them feeling uplifted and inspired.

“The talks that were given were very good,” said Kent Martineau, “the witnesses of Christ.”

General conference continues Sunday with two more sessions at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. You can watch them on KSL, on KSLTV.com or on the KSL+ app.

