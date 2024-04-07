WATCH: ‘Faith in the Philippines’
Apr 7, 2024, 12:00 PM
It’s been just over 60 years since missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were sent to the Philippines to do missionary work. During this time church membership has grown quickly, and today the Philippines has the fourth-largest population of Latter-day Saints of any country in the world. For this documentary we share stories that embody the Filipino spirit of resilience and the transformative power of the gospel of Jesus Christ.