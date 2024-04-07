15 new temples announced during April 2024 General Conference

SALT LAKE CITY — The locations of 15 new temples were announced during the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

President Russell M. Nelson made the announcement toward the end of the afternoon session on Sunday, April 7.

The new temples will be built at or near the following locations:

Uturoa, French Polynesia

Chihuahua, Mexico

Florianópolis, Brazil

Brazil Rosario Argentina

Edinburgh, Scotland

Brisbane, Australia south area

Victoria, British Columbia

Yuma, Arizona

Houston, Texas South Area

Des Moines, Iowa

Cincinnati, Ohio

Honolulu, Hawaii

West Jordan, Utah

Lehi, Utah

Maracaibo, Venezuela

Since becoming the leader of the Church in January 2018, President Nelson has announced the construction of 168 additional temples.

Following Sunday’s announcement, the Church now has 350 temples announced, under construction or in operation.

Outside the Conference Center Sunday afternoon, after the final session of general conference had concluded, Church members reacted to the big news.

“We’re really excited about all the new temples,” said Aaron Harmon, who traveled with his family to Utah from Gilbert, Arizona to attend the conference. “We love President Nelson, and we love that he’s able to still speak to us and give us direction.”

Jonathan Tirado, who is from Mexico but now lives in Utah County, said he was excited to hear about the new temples, particularly the one in Chihuahua, Mexico.

As for the two new temples planned for Utah, Tirado said it was “kind of shocking” to learn about the Lehi location since the nearby Saratoga Springs Temple was just dedicated last year.

However, Tirado added, “I guess the Lord knows better than we do where He wants His house.”

After the temples in Lehi and West Jordan are dedicated, Utah will have 30 operating temples.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ website states:

“Temples are literally houses of the Lord. They are places where individuals can go to make sacred promises with God, feel His Spirit, and escape from the hectic demands of day-to-day life.”