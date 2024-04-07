On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Weekend sports programming
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GENERAL CONFERENCE

15 new temples announced during April 2024 General Conference

Apr 7, 2024, 3:53 PM | Updated: 6:26 pm

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE AND DANIEL WOODRUFF


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The locations of 15 new temples were announced during the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

President Russell M. Nelson made the announcement toward the end of the afternoon session on Sunday, April 7.

The new temples will be built at or near the following locations:

  • Uturoa, French Polynesia
  • Chihuahua, Mexico
  • Florianópolis, Brazil
  • Rosario Argentina
  • Edinburgh, Scotland
  • Brisbane, Australia south area
  • Victoria, British Columbia
  • Yuma, Arizona
  • Houston, Texas South Area
  • Des Moines, Iowa
  • Cincinnati, Ohio
  • Honolulu, Hawaii
  • West Jordan, Utah
  • Lehi, Utah
  • Maracaibo, Venezuela

Since becoming the leader of the Church in January 2018, President Nelson has announced the construction of 168 additional temples.

Following Sunday’s announcement, the Church now has 350 temples announced, under construction or in operation.

Outside the Conference Center Sunday afternoon, after the final session of general conference had concluded, Church members reacted to the big news.

“We’re really excited about all the new temples,” said Aaron Harmon, who traveled with his family to Utah from Gilbert, Arizona to attend the conference. “We love President Nelson, and we love that he’s able to still speak to us and give us direction.”

Jonathan Tirado, who is from Mexico but now lives in Utah County, said he was excited to hear about the new temples, particularly the one in Chihuahua, Mexico.

As for the two new temples planned for Utah, Tirado said it was “kind of shocking” to learn about the Lehi location since the nearby Saratoga Springs Temple was just dedicated last year.

However, Tirado added, “I guess the Lord knows better than we do where He wants His house.”

After the temples in Lehi and West Jordan are dedicated, Utah will have 30 operating temples.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ website states:

“Temples are literally houses of the Lord. They are places where individuals can go to make sacred promises with God, feel His Spirit, and escape from the hectic demands of day-to-day life.”

KSL 5 TV Live

General Conference

Temples now dot the land (Graphics by Diana Hays)...

Carole Mikita

WATCH: ‘Temples Now Dot the Land’

Utah will soon have 28 operating temples. Some are still under construction, restoration or in the Open House period. A few have recently been dedicated. In this program we will focus on the 14 newest temples in Utah by telling the stories of the people connected to them. We will also provide an historic look […]

7 hours ago

Heritage of Holiness (Graphics by Lyss Larsen)...

Mike Headrick

WATCH: ‘HERITAGE OF HOLINESS: The Kirtland Story of Faith’

“Heritage of Holiness: The Kirtland Story of Faith” delves into the rich tapestry of history surrounding the transfer of ownership of the Kirtland Temple from the Community of Christ to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as well as other significant historical artifacts and buildings, such as the Red Brick Store in Nauvoo. […]

8 hours ago

The newest apostle of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Elder Patrick Kearon, giving...

Daniel Woodruff

Elder Kearon delivers first general conference address since new calling as apostle

The newest apostle of the Church, Elder Patrick Kearon, delivered his first general conference address during the Sunday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference.

8 hours ago

Faith in the Philippines (Graphics by Jim Thomas)...

Dan Rascon

WATCH: ‘Faith in the Philippines’

It’s been just over 60 years since missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were sent to the Philippines to do missionary work. During this time church membership has grown quickly, and today the Philippines has the fourth-largest population of Latter-day Saints of any country in the world. For this documentary we […]

8 hours ago

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks during the Saturday evening ...

Daniel Woodruff

‘Amazing and uplifting’: Church members hear messages of faith, hope at general conference

Sessions of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints concluded for the day Saturday, with two more set to take place Sunday.

22 hours ago

Giving Machines (Graphics by Josh Buehner)...

Angie Denison

WATCH: ‘The Giving Machine’

Learn the history behind the inspiring Light the World initiative launched by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and how the Giving Machines have become an important part of this plan. In 2017 these machines ingeniously simplified the act of charitable contributions by making it as effortless as buying an item from a vending machine. […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

15 new temples announced during April 2024 General Conference