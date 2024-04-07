WATCH: ‘Temples Now Dot the Land’

Utah will soon have 28 operating temples. Some are still under construction, restoration or in the Open House period. A few have recently been dedicated. In this program we will focus on the 14 newest temples in Utah by telling the stories of the people connected to them. We will also provide an historic look at the other 14 currently operating temples. We will bring you the words of leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints about this unprecedented time in temple building and what it says about the faith and worthiness of Church members who live in Utah.

