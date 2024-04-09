President Russell M. Nelson announces new temples to be built in Lehi and West Jordan

SALT LAKE CITY — Residents of West Jordan and Lehi expressed shock and excitement after President Russell M. Nelson announced the new temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in their area.

The announcement came Sunday night during the very last session of the General Conference when President Nelson announced 15 temples across the world, with two in Utah.

“Shock, just stunned,” Debbie Evans, a West Jordan resident said. “We are so excited and actually so surprised because we have three [temples] so close to us.”

“A new temple, hooray!” Judith Rawlings from Lehi said. “We need one. I’m excited. We need one.”

“We were just like, wow, did he just say Lehi, Utah? And my daughter said, ‘ I told you, I told you, ‘” said Amber Kindred from Lehi.

West Jordan and Lehi are two Utah cities that are booming in housing and community development. The exact locations of the temples are not being confirmed by the Church, nor the cities, but there is plenty of social media post and other sources saying where the temples will be located.

In West Jordan, the rumors say it is on the far West side, and in Lehi, the open fields east of Traverse Mountain. West Jordan city officials say no matter where they put it, they are excited.

“The city is always excited to welcome centers of faith and worship to our city. It makes a beautiful, bright, vibrant, diverse community,” said Tauni Barker, the West Jordan City spokesperson. “The church doesn’t tell us, so we get surprised with everybody else with lots of phone calls on Monday morning following the general conference weekend.”

The mayor of Lehi, Mark Johnson, released a statement saying, “We are honored that The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has selected Lehi City as a location for a temple. These are beautiful structures, and I am excited for the exceptional opportunities it will offer many of our residents.”

This latest announcement puts the number of temples in Utah in operation, under construction, or announced at 30. Six of those temples are within minutes of West Jordan and Lehi.

“There are two in South Jordan, Oquirrah Mountain and Jordan River, and then the brand new Taylorsville one, and they are all pretty much equal distance from my house and just minutes to get to. We are so blessed. It’s so amazing,” Evans said.

“At the same time I was really excited I really felt like we can now get some baptismal appointments done,” said Holy McCafferty a West Jordan Resident.

“Some people think, oh, it’s not needed, but really they are very, very crowded, so it’s exciting,” Kindred said.