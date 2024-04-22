On the Site:
Three temple locations, including West Jordan and Lehi, announced

Apr 22, 2024, 3:41 PM | Updated: 3:45 pm

Layton Utah temple photo show with others in Utah announced at West Jordan and Lehi...

The Layton Utah Temple shown in April, 2024. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY KSL TV


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Today, the locations for three temples — two in Utah and one in Florida — were announced.

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released locations for its temples in Lehi, West Jordan, and Tampa, Florida.

Tampa Florida Temple

The Tampa Florida location was previously announced in October 2022 but was changed with Monday’s announcement. It will now be constructed on a 12-acre site at 9445 Camden Fields Parkway, Riverview, Florida.

“Temples will bless countless lives on both sides of the veil,” said Church President Russell M. Nelson.

The planned single-story structure is planned to be approximately 29,000 square feet,  built on a 12-acre site.

Including the temple in Tampa, there are now five under construction or in operation in Florida. Along with Tampa, they are:

  • Fort Lauderdale Florida
  • Jacksonville Florida
  • Orlando Florida
  • Tallahassee Florida

Lehi Utah Temple

Lehi’s first temple is planned as a multi-story structure of approximately 85,000 square feet and a new meetinghouse. It will planned on a 22.48-acre site northwest of where 3950 North intersects Center Street

The Taylorsville Utah Temple will be dedicated on June 2, 2024, by Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. On June 16, 2024, the Layton Utah Temple will be dedicated by Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. President Russell M. Nelson announced the Lehi temple and the West Jordan temple April 7

West Jordan Temple

The West Jordan Temple, the city’s first, is planned to be approximately 85,000 square feet with multiple stories on a 16-acre site. It will also feature a meetinghouse and will be located at approximately 7148 South, west of Highway 111.

This latest announcement puts the number of temples in Utah in operation, under construction, or announced at 30. Six of those temples are within minutes of West Jordan and Lehi.

WATCH: ‘Temples Now Dot the Land’

“Time in the temple will help you to think celestial and to catch a vision of who you really are, who you can become, and the kind of life you can have forever,” President Nelson said before announcing the Lehi and West Jordan Temples.

“Latter-day Saints consider temples to be the house of the Lord and the most sacred places of worship on the earth,” the Church said Monday. “The primary purpose of temples is for faithful members of the Church to receive peace, inspiration, and spiritual power as they enter into sacred agreements with God in His holy house.”

The planned West Jordan Utah Temple location, announced on Monday, April 22, 2024. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.) The planned Tampa Florida Temple location, announced on Monday, April 22, 2024. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.) The planned Lehi Utah Temple location, announced on Monday, April 22, 2024. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)

