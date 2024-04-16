On the Site:
Important dates announced for temples in Argentina, Ohio and Pennsylvania

Apr 16, 2024, 2:51 PM | Updated: 4:28 pm

The Mendoza Argentina Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be dedicated o...

The Mendoza Argentina Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be dedicated on Sept. 22, 2024, announced as part of other important dates announced for temples. (The Chuch of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

(The Chuch of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


Mark Jones

SALT LAKE CITY — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday groundbreaking, open house, and dedication dates for temples in Argentina, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Mendoza Argentina Temple

A public open house for the Mendoza Argentina Temple will be held Aug. 22 through Sept. 7, with the exception of Sundays. Prior to the start of the open house, a media day will be held on Aug. 19, while invited guests will tour the temple Aug. 20-21.

The temple will then be dedicated by Elder Gary E. Stevenson, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in two sessions on Sept. 22.

The temple was first announced in October 2018 by President Russell M. Nelson. It was one 12 new temples announced at the time.

Construction on the temple began in December 2020. The Mendoza Argentina Temple is one of seven temples that are operating, under construction or announced in the country with openings and dates announced for temples previously.

Cleveland Ohio Temple

Groundbreaking services will be held June 1 as announced by The First Presidency. Elder Vaiangina Sikahema, First Counselor in the North American Northeast Area Presidency, will preside at the groundbreaking.

Groundbreaking services will be held June 1, 2024 as announced by The First Presidency. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

It was one of 17 new temples announced by President Nelson in April 2022. The location of the  Cleveland Ohio Temple was announced in December 2022, with a rendering of the structure being released in early 2023.

Cleveland is located roughly 20 miles from the Kirtland Ohio Temple, which the Church purchased last month, along with other historic buildings and artifacts from the Community of Christ.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints acquires the Kirtland Temple

Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple

A public open house will be held Aug. 16-31, excluding Sundays. A media day for the temple will be held Aug. 12, while invited guests will tour the temple Aug. 13-15.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, of the Quorum of the Twevle Apostles, will dedicate the temple in two sessions on Sept. 15.

The temple was one of eight new temples announced by President Nelson in April 2020. Construction on the temple began in August 2021.

The Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple will be dedicated on Sept. 15, 2024. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

The Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple is the third that is either in operation, under construction or announced in the Keystone State. The Philadelphia Pennsylvania Temple was dedicated in September 2016, and the Harrisburg Pennsylvania Temple was announced in April 2023.

Kananga Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple

Additionally, church leaders announced the location of the Kananga Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple. The temple will be built on 1.6 acres of land, located at Avenue Ilunga and N1 in Kananga, according to a Church news release. The temple will be a one-story structure of roughly 11,000 square feet.

It was one of 13 temples announced by President Nelson in October 2021.

It will be the city’s first temple and the fourth in the country.

