Suspect in Vernal police shooting has extensive criminal history

VERNAL — The suspect accused of shooting one officer and injuring a deputy in Vernal has an extensive criminal history and has served prison time, according to documents obtained by KSL.

The incident started out at home on 750 N. 400 East late Saturday night.

According to a probable cause statement, Rookus R. Curry, 27, had an argument with a neighbor about how he had parked his trailer. Curry allegedly pulled out a gun, chambered a round, and pointed the weapon at his neighbor’s head. Curry allegedly said he was not afraid to die or go back to jail. The neighbor’s wife heard the interaction play out and called 911.

Curry shot at the Vernal police officer and Uinta County Sheriff’s deputies the moment they arrived. One officer was hit several times. Curry fled on foot but was apprehended shortly after.

Court documents state Curry is facing eight charges, six of them felonies including attempted aggravated murder, but it’s not his first run in with the law. He has previously faced charges for assault, theft, possession, DUI. One of his higher convictions is assault by a prisoner, a second-degree felony that he plead guilty to back in 2017. Documents state Curry is a category I restricted person because of that felony conviction.

The injured officer, whose name has not been released, was flown to University of Utah Medical Center. Curry is also being treated there. Both are expected to survive.