On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Suspect in Vernal police shooting has extensive criminal history

Apr 28, 2024, 10:45 PM | Updated: 10:47 pm

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


KSLTV.com

VERNAL The suspect accused of shooting one officer and injuring a deputy in Vernal has an extensive criminal history and has served prison time, according to documents obtained by KSL.

The incident started out at home on 750 N. 400 East late Saturday night.

According to a probable cause statement, Rookus R. Curry, 27, had an argument with a neighbor about how he had parked his trailer. Curry allegedly pulled out a gun, chambered a round, and pointed the weapon at his neighbor’s head. Curry allegedly said he was not afraid to die or go back to jail. The neighbor’s wife heard the interaction play out and called 911.

Curry shot at the Vernal police officer and Uinta County Sheriff’s deputies the moment they arrived. One officer was hit several times. Curry fled on foot but was apprehended shortly after.

Court documents state Curry is facing eight charges, six of them felonies including attempted aggravated murder, but it’s not his first run in with the law. He has previously faced charges for assault, theft, possession, DUI. One of his higher convictions is assault by a prisoner,  a second-degree felony that he plead guilty to back in 2017. Documents state Curry is a category I restricted person because of that felony conviction.

The injured officer, whose name has not been released, was flown to University of Utah Medical Center. Curry is also being treated there. Both are expected to survive.

1 officer, 1 deputy and suspected shooter injured in Uintah County shootout

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

First responders work the scene after three Louisiana police officers were shot in a standoff Sunda...

Associated Press

3 Louisiana officers wounded by gunfire in standoff with shooting suspect, police say

Three Louisiana police officers were wounded by gunfire Sunday in a standoff with a man suspected of shooting three other people in the past week, authorities said.

4 hours ago

Blue Springs Police used an innovative AI-driven camera to help solve a double homicide. (KCTV via ...

By Betsy Webster, KCTV via CNN

AI-enhanced camera technology helps solve murder

Kansas City, KS-MO Blue Springs Police used an innovative AI-driven camera to help solve a double homicide.

11 hours ago

A Vernal City police officer was shot Saturday after arriving at a scene where a man opened fire on...

Mary Culbertson and Alex Cabrero

1 officer, 1 deputy and suspected shooter injured in Uintah County shootout

A Vernal police officer was shot by a possibly intoxicated man.

14 hours ago

FILE: Salt Lake City police are investigating a shooting Saturday night. (SLCPD)...

Mark Jones

Police say one person injured in Salt Lake County shooting Saturday night

Salt Lake City police are investigating a shooting Saturday night.

1 day ago

Police say they arrested a man Friday in the investigation of a violent murder in West Valley City....

Collin Leonard, KSL.com

Man arrested after violent West Valley hatchet killing, police say

Police say they arrested a man Friday in the investigation of a violent murder in West Valley City.

1 day ago

FILE PHOTO of handcuffs and gavel...

Collin Leonard, KSL.com

Ogden house raided; baby hospitalized after ingesting meth, fentanyl, police say

An 11-month-old baby was rushed to McKay-Dee Hospital Wednesday, showing signs of drug exposure. The child was lethargic and vomiting when brought in, and a toxicology test showed positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl, according to court documents.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Suspect in Vernal police shooting has extensive criminal history