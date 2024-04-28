On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
1 officer, 1 deputy and suspected shooter injured in Uintah County shootout

Apr 28, 2024, 9:45 AM | Updated: 12:08 pm

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


VERNAL — A Vernal City police officer was shot Saturday after arriving at a scene where a man opened fire on officers.

Vernal City Police Department said in a press release that officers were called to 750 North near 400 East at approximately 11:20 p.m. because a community member told them an “intoxicated” man was threatening his neighbor with a gun. The Department of Public Safety later identified the man as 27-year-old Rookus R. Curry.

When officers arrived, Curry opened fire toward police cars, and one officer was struck multiple times while attempting to exit his car, police said. Officers and deputies returned fire.

Police said another sheriff deputy was injured minorly and was treated at a local hospital and released.

Curry was also hit, and initially, he fled, according to police. Officers were able to find and detain him after a short foot pursuit, and he was taken to a local hospital. He was later flown to Wasatch Front Hospitals.

VCPD said the officer who was shot drove himself to a local hospital. He was also later flown to Wasatch Front Hospitals for surgery. Police made no further comment on Curry’s condition, but stated that the officer was in stable condition at approximately 11:45 a.m. Sunday.

The Utah State Bureau of Investigation will investigate the shooting, VCPD said. Authorities have not yet identified the law enforcement officer and deputy involved.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated. 

