On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CONSUMER

Why camping fees may increase at Dinosaur National Monument

Apr 29, 2024, 12:45 PM

Dinosaur National Park officials announced Monday that they are considering new camping fees at the...

Dinosaur National Park officials announced Monday that they are considering new camping fees at the park beginning in 2025. The parks' fees were last adjusted in 2016. (National Park Service)

(National Park Service)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY CARTER WILLIAMS, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

JENSEN, Uintah County — Dinosaur National Monument camping fees may soon change, for the first time in almost a decade.

Managers of the park straddling the Utah-Colorado border proposed new camping fees on Monday. If approved, the cost to camp at six campgrounds across the park will change beginning in 2025:

  • Deerlodge Park: The high season rate will increase from $10 to $14 (senior/access pass rate will increase from $5 to $7). The offseason rate will increase from $6 to $12 (senior/access pass rate will increase from $3 to $6).
  • Echo Park: The high season rate will increase from $10 to $14 (senior/access pass rate will increase from $5 to $7). The offseason rate will increase from $6 to $12 (senior/access pass rate will increase from $3 to $6).
  • Echo Park (group site): The high season rate will increase from $15 to $25 for all users, while the offseason rate will remain at $15.
  • Gates of Lodore: The high season rate will increase from $10 to $14 (senior/access pass rate will increase from $5 to $7). The offseason rate will increase from $6 to $12 (senior/access pass rate will increase from $3 to $6).
  • Green River: The high season rate will increase from $18 to $24 (senior/access pass rate will increase from $9 to $12). The campground remains closed in the offseason.
  • Rainbow Park: Both season rates will increase from $6 to $12 (senior/access pass rate will increase from $3 to $6).
  • Split Mountain group site: The offseason rate will increase from $6 to $12 (senior/access pass rate will increase from $3 to $6). The high season rate will remain at $40 for all users.

The park’s current fees were last adjusted in 2016. And while the park recorded a little more than 325,000 visits last year — similar to its traffic over the past decade — the cost of maintaining park facilities has risen over the past decade, Dinosaur National Monument spokesman Dan Johnson said.

“The price of labor and everything has increased since then,” he told KSL.com. “All the fees we collect from our campgrounds and also our entrance fees are basically put back into maintenance, facility upgrades and things like that.”

Parks are also required to conduct a comparability study “every so often,” Johnson said, so its fees aren’t putting nearby businesses at a disadvantage. Thus, the proposed fee changes were proposed after considering the cost of camping at other private and public facilities in northeastern Utah and northwestern Colorado.

The National Park Service will collect public comment on the plan before any increases are finalized. People can submit their public comments on the park’s website or by emailing park officials at DINO_Fees@nps.gov, with the subject line “proposed camping fees,” between Wednesday and June 1.

Rangers will review the comments before anything is finalized, Johnson said. Any changes would go into effect Jan. 1, 2025.

KSL 5 TV Live

Consumer

A list of apps that have subscriptions....

Matt Gephardt

How to spot costly subscription creep and stop it

Subscriptions to streaming services and other apps can start draining the wallet, if you aren't paying attention to price increases.

4 days ago

FILE — Automobile traffic jams Route 93 South, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Cha...

Daniel Woodruff

Simple ways to fight back against rising insurance costs

It’s one of the most painful parts of inflation right now – rising insurance costs.

4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: A customer orders food at a Chipotle restaurant on April 26, ...

Michael Houck

Chipotle reverses protein policy, says workers can choose chicken once again

Chipotle says its employees can choose chicken again after the chain asked its employees to temporarily select another protein for their work meals.

4 days ago

$20 bills...

Larry D. Curtis

Ring customers getting millions sent after suit by FTC

The Federal Trade Commission is sending millions of dollars to people who had an account with Ring, a home security camera company, through PayPal.

5 days ago

A fire to one of the top suppliers of eggs in Utah has sparked the question whether egg prices and ...

Dan Rascon

Will a fire at a egg supplier in northern Utah cause prices to increase? The company president says no

A fire to one of the top suppliers of eggs in Utah has sparked the question whether egg prices and supplies will be impacted. 

5 days ago

A billboard advertising mortgage rates for buying a house in April 2024....

Daniel Woodruff

‘I got frustrated and gave up’: High mortgage rates keep some Utah homebuyers on the sidelines

Some Utah homebuyers are beginning to give up on owning a home as mortgage rates continue to gatekeep them.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Why camping fees may increase at Dinosaur National Monument