The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints acquires the Kirtland Temple

Mar 5, 2024, 1:46 PM | Updated: 3:30 pm

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced it purchased the Kirtland Temple and several other historic buildings and artifacts from the Community of Christ for an agreed-upon amount.

According to a release from the Church, discussions leading to this agreement began in June 2021.

“This exchange of assets is significant for our church,” Stephen M. Veazey, president of Community of Christ, said. “Through funding from increased endowments, Community of Christ will have greater capacity to pursue our mission priorities around the world, including continuing to fulfill the divinely envisioned purposes for our Temple in Independence, Missouri.”

The Church now takes responsibility and ownership for several historic buildings in Nauvoo, the Kirtland Temple, and various manuscripts and artifacts officially transferred from the Community of Christ.

“We are deeply honored to assume the stewardship of these sacred places, documents, and artifacts,” said Russell M. Nelson, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “We thank our friends at Community of Christ for their great care and cooperation in preserving these historical treasures thus far. We are committed to doing the same.”

Together, we share an interest in and reverence for these historic sites and items and are committed to preserving them for future generations.

The release stated “The Kirtland Temple will remain an historic building. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints plans to reopen it March 25, 2024, for public tours at no charge. Likewise, in Nauvoo, the Smith Family Homestead, the Mansion House and the Red Brick Store will also reopen on March 25, 2024, for year-round public tours at no charge.”

The Kirtland Temple was the first temple built by the Saints in the latter days. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) Inside the kitchen of the Joseph and Emma Smith Homestead, home of the Smith family from 1839 to 1843. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) The temple and Kirtland Village in 1907. Photograph by George Edward Anderson. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) The Kirtland Temple was the first temple built by the Saints in the latter days. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) The Melchizedek Priesthood pulpits on the first floor of the Kirtland Temple. Photograph by Val Brinkerhoff. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) Joseph and Emma Smith moved their family to the Mansion House in 1843. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) Visitors in front of the Mansion House in 1907. Photograph by George Edward Anderson. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) Portrait of Emma Hale Smith, attributed to David Rogers, circa 1842. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) Portrait of Joseph Smith Jr., attributed to David Rogers, circa 1842. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) Joseph Smith’s red brick store served as both a store and a meeting place from its opening in 1841. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) The original red brick store, circa 1885 or 1886. The store was torn down in 1890 and the present reconstruction was dedicated in 1980. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) The assembly room on the upper floor of the reconstructed red brick store. Photograph by Val Brinkerhoff. In the assembly room, the Female Relief Society of Nauvoo was organized on March 17, 1842. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) Members of the Tabernacle Choir visit the Kirtland Temple in 1911. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Further details and information about the agreement will be “forthcoming,” the Church stated.

The Church said the historic transfer indicates the long-standing effort to preserve religious and cultural heritage.

The Church also included a page of frequently asked questions with additional information included below:

Today, Community of Christ and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the transfer of significant historical properties and artifacts related to the restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ. The following answers address frequently asked questions about the details of the transaction and future plans for the historic sites and artifacts.

1. What was included in the transaction?

The transaction involves land, buildings, artifacts, and documents. The real estate, along with some artifacts, are in Kirtland, Ohio, and Nauvoo, Illinois, while artifacts and documents also come from Community of Christ Library and Archives in Independence, Missouri.

2. What are the most significant items?

The most significant properties are the Kirtland Temple, the Smith Family Homestead, the Mansion House, the Nauvoo House, and the Red Brick Store. Significant documents and artifacts include manuscripts and the Bible used in the Joseph Smith Translation of the Bible, seven letters from Joseph Smith to his wife Emma, John Whitmer’s history of the Church, original portraits of Joseph and Emma Smith, the cornerstone of the Nauvoo House, the original door of Liberty Jail, and a document with the title of “Caractors,” which may contain a sample of inscriptions from the gold plates. (See the appendix for a more detailed list of items transferred.)

3. How did Community of Christ acquire these materials?

After the Saints left Kirtland in the 1830s, different parties controlled access to the temple over the years. In 1901, Community of Christ, then known as the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (“RLDS Church”) secured title to the Kirtland Temple through legal proceedings. The Smith family properties in Nauvoo remained in possession of Emma Smith after Joseph Smith’s death and she and her children eventually joined the RLDS Church. Thereafter, the properties passed through family connections to the RLDS Church. Other documents and artifacts were donated to the RLDS Church archives by their individual owners.

4. Why did Community of Christ sell these materials now?

As Community of Christ President Stephen M. Veazey noted in the joint statement, the transfer of materials at this time enables their mission and priorities around the world.

5. Why did The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints purchase these materials?

The sites and artifacts in this transaction relate to significant events and people in the Restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ.

6. What is the relationship between the two churches?

The two churches enjoy a strong, respectful, and friendly relationship. For many decades, we have collaborated on numerous historical and humanitarian projects.

7. Have there been previous transactions of historic materials between the two churches?

Yes. In 2012, Community of Christ sold to the Church of Jesus Christ several properties, including the Hawn’s Mill Massacre site and the Joseph and Emma Smith home in Kirtland. Five years later, Community of Christ sold the Printer’s Manuscript of the Book of Mormon to the Church of Jesus Christ.

8. What was paid for the properties, artifacts, and documents?

The Church paid US$192.5 million without assigning specific values to the properties and items.

9. Will the historic sites be open to the public?

Yes. The historic buildings in Kirtland and Nauvoo closed on March 5, 2024, to facilitate the transfer of ownership and will reopen to the public on March 25, 2024. Tours will be provided of the Kirtland Temple, the Smith Family Homestead, the Mansion House, and the Red Brick Store. Updated visitor information will be published on the historic site webpages for Historic Kirtland and Historic Nauvoo.

10. Will admission be charged to visit the sites?

No. All of the Church of Jesus Christ’s historic sites are open to the public at no charge.

11. Will members of Community of Christ continue to have access to the sites?

Yes. The sites will be open to the public generally. The Church has also made specific arrangements with Community of Christ to allow for special meetings and gatherings over the coming years.

12. Will the Kirtland Temple be converted into a functioning Latter-day Saint temple?

No. The Kirtland Temple will be maintained and presented as a historic building that is open to the public. President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple in Cleveland in April 2022, and the Church released its site address in December 2022 and a rendering in July 2023.

13. Will the Church continue to pursue development of its proposed new visitors’ center near the Nauvoo Temple?

Yes. The proposed visitors’ center in Nauvoo will orient visitors to the historic and contemporary significance of the Nauvoo Temple. The use of the other two visitors’ centers in Nauvoo will be determined in the future.

