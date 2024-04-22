President Nelson rededicates the Manti Utah Temple

MANTI — President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints rededicated the Manti Utah Temple Sunday evening.

The temple is one of 30 temples in Utah that are either in operation, under construction or announced. Earlier this month, President Nelson announced new temples will be built in Lehi and West Jordan.

“We build temples to honor the Lord,” said President Nelson during the rededication. “They are built for worship and not for show. We make sacred covenants of eternal significance inside these sacred walls.”

Those in attendance for Manti Utah Temple rededication

President Nelson was joined in Sunday’s ceremony by his wife, Wendy. Other Church leaders at the ceremony included: Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Melanie; Elder Kevin W. Pearson, Utah Area President, and his wife, June; and Elder Kevin R. Duncan, executive director of the Church’s Temple Department, and his wife, Nancy.

According to a Church news release, President Nelson’s parents are from Sanpete County — his father was from Manti and his mother was from Ephraim. President Nelson presided over the groundbreaking of the Ephraim Utah Temple in August 2022.

Renovation of the Manti Utah Temple was first announced by President Nelson in April 2019, with work beginning in 2021.

The temple was originally dedicated on May 21, 1888. The temple was first renovated in the 1980s. It was rededicated in June 1985 by President Gordon B. Hinckley, who was serving in the First Presidency at the time.

Currently, there are 350 temples in operation, under construction or announced around the world, according to the Church.