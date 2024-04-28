President Oaks dedicates the Urdaneta Philippines Temple

SALT LAKE CITY — President Dallin H. Oaks, First Counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, dedicated the Urdaneta Philippines Temple on Sunday.

It is the 190th temple that has been dedicated worldwide, and it is the third in the Philippines, according to a Church news release.

“A temple dedication also reminds us to rededicate ourselves to faithfulness in the work of the Lord,” President Oaks said during the dedication. “As we see you wonderful brothers and sisters and youth here in the Philippines, we are thrilled to realize that you have grown much more in faithfulness in keeping the commandments of God than when Sister (Kristen M.) Oaks and I left the Philippines 20 years ago.”

President Oaks had previously served as Area President in the Southeast Asian nation.

“I often tell people that the greatest period of my growth as an Apostle was the two years in the Philippines,” President Oaks said.

About the Urdaneta Philippines Temple

According to the new release, the Church has operating temples in Manila and Cebu City. There are also 10 additional temples that have been announced for the Philippines. Those locations include: Alabang, Bacolod, Cagayan de Oro, Davao, Iloilo, Laoag, Naga, Santiago, Tacloban and Tuguegarao.

President Oaks was accompanied at the dedication by his wife, Kristen. He was also accompanied by Elder Kevin R. Duncan, General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Temple Department, and his wife Nancy; and Elder Carlos G. Revillo, Jr., a General Authority Seventy and Second Counselor in the Philippines Area Presidency, and his wife, Marites.

The temple is located in the southern part of Urdaneta. There is also temple patron housing on the site. The temple is 32,604 square feet in size, according to the release. The temple district is made up of roughly 200,000 Church members in 34 stakes and 13 districts.

In other temple news, President Russell M. Nelson rededicated the Manti Utah Temple on April 21, 2024.