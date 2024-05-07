Church announces dedication and groundbreaking dates for temples in Brazil, Bolivia and Texas

SALT LAKE CITY — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced a dedication date for a temple in Brazil and groundbreaking dates for temples in Bolivia and Texas.

Salvador Brazil Temple

The Salvador Brazil Temple will be dedicated on Oct. 20 by Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. The temple will be dedicated in two sessions at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

An open house for the temple will be held from Aug. 22 through Sept. 7, with the exception of Sundays.

A media day will be held on Aug. 19 prior to the open house, and invited guests will tour the temple from Aug. 20 to 21. The Salvador Brazil Temple was one of 12 temples announced by President Russell M. Nelson in October 2018.

“Our need to be in the temple on a regular basis has never been greater,” President Nelson said prior to announcing the temples.

According to a Church news release, there are 23 temples in operation, under construction or announced in Brazil. The temple in Salvador will be the 11th operating temple in the country.

Santa Cruz Bolivia Temple

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Santa Cruz Bolivia Temple will be on June 8.

Elder Jorge F. Zeballos, South America Northwest Area President, will preside at the ceremony.

Attendance at the ceremony will be by invitation only. The temple was announced by President Nelson on Oct. 4, 2020.

The other temples in the country are the Cochabamba, Bolivia Temple, dedicated in April 2000, and the La Paz Bolivia Temple, announced in October 2021.

Austin Texas Temple

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Austin Texas Temple will be on Aug. 17. Elder Michael A. Dunn, Second Counselor in the North America Southwest Area Presidency, will preside at the ceremony.

The temple was one of 17 announced by President Nelson in April 2022.

“I plead with you to counter worldly ways by focusing on the eternal blessings of the temple. Your time there brings blessings for eternity,” President Nelson said prior to announcing the temples.

The temple is located at 1801 E. Park Street in Cedar Park, Texas.

Texas has eight other temples that are in operation, under construction or announced — Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Houston Texas South, Lubbock, McKinney, McAllen and San Antonio.

