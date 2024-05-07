On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Weekend traffic alert for Davis County
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

RELIGION

Church announces dedication and groundbreaking dates for temples in Brazil, Bolivia and Texas

May 6, 2024, 7:29 PM

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced a dedication date for a temple in Brazil ...

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced a dedication date for a temple in Brazil and groundbreaking dates for temples in Bolivia and Texas. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


Mark Jones

SALT LAKE CITY The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced a dedication date for a temple in Brazil and groundbreaking dates for temples in Bolivia and Texas.

Salvador Brazil Temple

The Salvador Brazil Temple will be dedicated on Oct. 20 by Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. The temple will be dedicated in two sessions at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

An artist’s rendering of the Salvador Brazil Temple. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

An open house for the temple will be held from Aug. 22 through Sept. 7, with the exception of Sundays.

A media day will be held on Aug. 19 prior to the open house, and invited guests will tour the temple from Aug. 20 to 21. The Salvador Brazil Temple was one of 12 temples announced by President Russell M. Nelson in October 2018.

“Our need to be in the temple on a regular basis has never been greater,” President Nelson said prior to announcing the temples.

According to a Church news release, there are 23 temples in operation, under construction or announced in Brazil. The temple in Salvador will be the 11th operating temple in the country.

Santa Cruz Bolivia Temple

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Santa Cruz Bolivia Temple will be on June 8.

Elder Jorge F. Zeballos, South America Northwest Area President, will preside at the ceremony.

The artistic rendering of the Santa Cruz Bolivia Temple. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Attendance at the ceremony will be by invitation only. The temple was announced by President Nelson on Oct. 4, 2020.

The other temples in the country are the Cochabamba, Bolivia Temple, dedicated in April 2000, and the La Paz Bolivia Temple, announced in October 2021.

Austin Texas Temple

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Austin Texas Temple will be on Aug. 17. Elder Michael A. Dunn, Second Counselor in the North America Southwest Area Presidency, will preside at the ceremony.

The temple was one of 17 announced by President Nelson in April 2022.

An artist’s rendering of the Austin Texas Temple. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

“I plead with you to counter worldly ways by focusing on the eternal blessings of the temple. Your time there brings blessings for eternity,” President Nelson said prior to announcing the temples.

The temple is located at 1801 E. Park Street in Cedar Park, Texas.

Texas has eight other temples that are in operation, under construction or announced — Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Houston Texas South, Lubbock, McKinney, McAllen and San Antonio. 

Additional reading:

15 new temples are announced during April 2024 General Conference

 

 

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Religion

The popular TV series "The Chosen" is filming again in Utah. (KSL TV(...

Carole Mikita

TV series ‘The Chosen’ has returned to Utah to film fifth season

The popular TV series "The Chosen" is filming again in Utah.

21 hours ago

FILE - The Rev. Bill Farmer, center, speaks to members of the congregation during service at the Gr...

Peter Smith, Associated Press

United Methodists remove anti-gay language from their official teachings

The United Methodist Church overturned its 40-year ban on gay clergy Wednesday, marking a historic shift in the church’s stance on homosexuality.

4 days ago

Jewish community leaders are ramping up security at synagogues in response to recent protests on un...

Debbie Worthen

Rabbis provide support for Jewish students in response to campus protests

Leaders in the Jewish community in Salt Lake are ramping up security at synagogues and responding to recent protests with more support for Jewish students.

5 days ago

President Dallin H. Oaks, First Counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of ...

Mark Jones

President Oaks dedicates the Urdaneta Philippines Temple

President Dallin H. Oaks, First Counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, dedicated the Urdaneta Philippines Temple on Sunday.

8 days ago

Layton Utah temple photo show with others in Utah announced at West Jordan and Lehi...

KSL TV

Three temple locations, including West Jordan and Lehi, announced

Today, the locations for three temples — two in Utah, West Jordan and Lehi, and one in Florida — were announced.

14 days ago

The Manti Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was dedicated Sunday, Apri...

Mark Jones

President Nelson rededicates the Manti Utah Temple

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints rededicated the Manti Utah Temple on Sunday evening.

15 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Church announces dedication and groundbreaking dates for temples in Brazil, Bolivia and Texas