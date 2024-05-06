On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Weekend traffic alert for Davis County
TV series ‘The Chosen’ has returned to Utah to film fifth season

May 5, 2024, 10:44 PM | Updated: 10:50 pm

BY CAROLE MIKITA


SALT LAKE CITY — The popular TV series “The Chosen” is filming again in Utah.

The groundbreaking drama is based on the New Testament life of Jesus Christ. It has returned to Utah for the filming of Season 5.

Dallas Jenkins, the creator, writer, director, and producer of “The Chosen,” describes it as a homecoming. Production is scheduled for 68 days  26 in Utah and 42 in Texas.

“The very first time I ever visited this set, I really felt that God was putting on my heart that great things were going to happen here,” Jenkins said.

The cast and crew are in Goshen, Utah, using the Jerusalem set of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The new season follows the New Testament through the last week of the mortal life of Jesus Christ.

“The actual set that they built is so extraordinary, it’s very humbling. I always feel very grateful when I’m here, and then I feel a sense of responsibility, that the set is so great, the setting is so great we’ve got to live up to it.” Jenkins said.

Production for “The Chosen” is scheduled for 68 days —  26 in Utah and 42 in Texas. (KSL TV)

“Holy Week, which is the biggest, most impactful most important week in the history of the world. No pressure for us. But this is a season where things really get bigger thing, the tension rises, obviously we’re approaching the crucifixion and ultimately, the resurrection. And what happens leading up to that is significant,” he continued.

Fans of the show

On one day of filming, 600 extras filled the set. They are all fans of the show; some are from Utah and the U.S., while others come from around the world. Someone even traveled from South Africa.

Ed Miller came from Mississippi. He said the show drew him in from the first episode.

“When you watch ‘The Chosen’, it doesn’t matter what scene or episode or the story that’s being told. It just draws you in. There’s just such a feeling of the Bible’s just come to life. So, it’s awesome,” Miller said.

He knew that he just had to make the trip to be part of the production.

“The Spirit manifests in certain scenes. It’s just like, whoa, a rush comes over you and you’re like, oh man, I wouldn’t rather be anywhere else than right here,” Miller said.

Season 4 of the show was released in theatres in February. However, legal challenges have held up streaming until mid-May or early June.

On one day of filming, 600 extras filled the set. They are all fans of the show; some are from Utah and the U.S., while others come from around the world. Someone even traveled from South Africa. (KSL TV)

Issues of today

Jenkins said he does not believe in coincidences and that the streaming release of Season 4 mirrors the issues of today.

“It’s coming at a time when there are so many divisions in the world and this season showing just how many challenges there are, showing the different tribalism that took place, even in the first century, still happening today,” Jenkins said. “The show has become actually a salve for a lot of people and actually, it’s almost like a comfort and it gives them something of hope that I think is needed now more than ever.”

“Render unto Caesar the things that are Caesar’s and to God the things that are God’s,” said Jonathan Roumie, who is playing Jesus Christ as he reaches to the crowd in front of Solomon’s Temple and answers the members of the Sanhedrin.

There will be seven seasons in of “The Chosen.” Crowdfunding drives it forward with over 200 million viewers and has now translated into more than 50 languages.

Jenkins is grateful for the support.

“My hope with this show is that I’m able to just keep focused and humbled as we go through each season and that the show continues to do what it’s been doing so far, which is having impact on people around the world, in every country in the world, in every language. For every age group, people are saying this show is changing their lives and if that can continue, there’s nothing better than that,” he said.

