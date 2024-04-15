On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
RELIGION

A first look: Layton Utah Temple to open for public tours

Apr 15, 2024, 1:34 PM | Updated: 2:11 pm

The Layton Utah Temple. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)...

The Layton Utah Temple. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

LAYTON — After years of construction, the Layton Utah Temple is finally ready to be seen. It will open its doors Friday to the public and stand as the 195th operating temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In all its grandeur, the sacred temple is a three-story structure and spans nearly 94,000 square feet, the Church said in a press release. After dedication, the Layton Temple will be the 22nd temple completed in Utah and the second of its kind in Davis County, after the Bountiful Temple was dedicated in 1995. It is also the second temple currently open to the public, as the Taylorsville Temple will be open for tours until May 18.

About the Layton Utah Temple

Situated on a slope between the Great Salt Lake and the Wasatch peaks of the Rocky Mountains, the building resides at 1400 Oak Hills Drive.

Its design, inspired by traditional Latter-day Saint and other religious architecture, is also dusted with design motifs from the agricultural heritage of the Layton City area, featuring seedlings, leafy branches and cherry blossoms. The exterior was constructed from precast concrete panels that lay over a steel frame and cast-in-place concrete shear walls, the Church said.

Perhaps the most unique display on the premises is a Tiffany art glass piece dated from 1915 called “The Resurrection.” The Church said it was purchased from a United Presbyterian Church in Armenia, New York, which was torn down in 2015.

A sealing room in the Layton Utah Temple, where husbands and wives kneel at the alter. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) The celestial room in the Layton Utah Temple. To Latter-day Saints, entering into the celestial room symbolizes coming into the presence of God and Jesus Christ. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) Layton Utah Temple baptistry. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) A chandelier in the celestial room of the Layton Utah Temple. The celestial room symbolizes a return to home in heaven. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) The top of the stair case inside the Layton Utah Temple, which has three floors. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) “The Resurrection.” The entrance of the second-floor patron waiting area in the Layton Utah Temple. The Tiffany glass art window was created in 1915, and was purchased from a United Presbyterian Church in Armenia New York, which was demolished in 2015. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) A mural depicting the baptism of the Savior in the Layton Utah Temple. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) The main staircase inside the Layton Utah Temple. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) The chapel inside the Layton Utah Temple. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) The recommend desk in the Layton Utah Temple. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) An instruction room in the Layton Utah Temple. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) A waiting room inside the Layton Utah Temple. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) The Layton Utah Temple. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) The Layton Utah Temple. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) The Layton Utah Temple. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) The exterior of the Layton Utah Temple. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) The Layton Utah Temple, tucked in between the Wasatch peaks of the Rocky Mountains and the Great Salt Lake. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

A first look

Media tours began Monday, and multiple leaders of the Church hosted the first tour, including General Authority Seventy Elder Christophe G. Giraud-Carrier, Executive Director of the Temple Department Elder Kevin R. Duncan, and First Counselor in the Primary General Presidency Sister Amy R. Wright.

Sister Wright, who raised her children in Layton, had words of welcome, the Church announcement said.

“My dear friends here today, every one of us has been invited to come and see,” she said. “It is our hope that you will also come and feel and know of the love that God has for each and every one of you and the love that our Savior Jesus Christ has for each and every one of you.”

Elder Duncan said the structure served as a “house of hope” and a “place of peace.”

“My friends, I hope that as you’re inside this temple, you’ll really feel that it is a place of refuge from the storms of life for all of us,” he said.

Tour details

The Church said there will be no cost to attend the Layton Temple open house, but tour reservations are recommended and can be made online. The last day to tour will be Saturday, June 1. The temple will then be dedicated on June 16 by Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

KSL 5 TV Live

