A first look: Layton Utah Temple to open for public tours

LAYTON — After years of construction, the Layton Utah Temple is finally ready to be seen. It will open its doors Friday to the public and stand as the 195th operating temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In all its grandeur, the sacred temple is a three-story structure and spans nearly 94,000 square feet, the Church said in a press release. After dedication, the Layton Temple will be the 22nd temple completed in Utah and the second of its kind in Davis County, after the Bountiful Temple was dedicated in 1995. It is also the second temple currently open to the public, as the Taylorsville Temple will be open for tours until May 18.

About the Layton Utah Temple

Situated on a slope between the Great Salt Lake and the Wasatch peaks of the Rocky Mountains, the building resides at 1400 Oak Hills Drive.

Its design, inspired by traditional Latter-day Saint and other religious architecture, is also dusted with design motifs from the agricultural heritage of the Layton City area, featuring seedlings, leafy branches and cherry blossoms. The exterior was constructed from precast concrete panels that lay over a steel frame and cast-in-place concrete shear walls, the Church said.

Perhaps the most unique display on the premises is a Tiffany art glass piece dated from 1915 called “The Resurrection.” The Church said it was purchased from a United Presbyterian Church in Armenia, New York, which was torn down in 2015.

A first look

Media tours began Monday, and multiple leaders of the Church hosted the first tour, including General Authority Seventy Elder Christophe G. Giraud-Carrier, Executive Director of the Temple Department Elder Kevin R. Duncan, and First Counselor in the Primary General Presidency Sister Amy R. Wright.

Sister Wright, who raised her children in Layton, had words of welcome, the Church announcement said.

“My dear friends here today, every one of us has been invited to come and see,” she said. “It is our hope that you will also come and feel and know of the love that God has for each and every one of you and the love that our Savior Jesus Christ has for each and every one of you.”

Elder Duncan said the structure served as a “house of hope” and a “place of peace.”

“My friends, I hope that as you’re inside this temple, you’ll really feel that it is a place of refuge from the storms of life for all of us,” he said.

Tour details

The Church said there will be no cost to attend the Layton Temple open house, but tour reservations are recommended and can be made online. The last day to tour will be Saturday, June 1. The temple will then be dedicated on June 16 by Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.