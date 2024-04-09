TAYLORSVILLE — On Tuesday, the media got a first look inside the Taylorsville Utah Temple, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints ahead of the public open house, which begins on Saturday.

In the coming weeks, Church leaders said tens of thousands of people will come and tour the new temple. The Taylorsville Utah Temple will be the 192nd temple and the 21st temple that will be dedicated and operational in Utah.

The temple dedication will happen in two sessions on Sunday, June 2.

Since the groundbreaking ceremony back in October 2020, many Utans have watched the temple’s construction from the road. The distinct style of the new temple is best known as pioneer era Gothic, inspired by local pioneer tabernacles, according to Church leaders.

“There is nothing commonplace about a house of the Lord,” said Elder Kevin W. Pearson, Utah Area President.

Church leaders encourage visitors who come to the temple to bask in the special spirit and blessings.

“Our hope, really, is that this Taylorsville temple will stand as a beacon of light and hope in this wonderful part of the Salt Lake Valley for something that is beautiful and eternal,” said Elder James R. Rasband, Assistant Executive Director in the Temple Department.

Tours will be offered each day of the week from April 13 through May 18, but no tours will be offered on Sundays. There is no charge to visit the temple.

Visitors are asked to make reservations before visiting the Taylorsville Utah Temple, which can be done at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints website.