On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

RELIGION

Dedication and open house dates announced for the Taylorsville Utah Temple

Jan 16, 2024, 4:39 PM | Updated: 4:41 pm

The exterior of the Taylorsville Utah Temple. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)...

The exterior of the Taylorsville Utah Temple. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

TAYLORSVILLE — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Tuesday that the Taylorsville Utah Temple will be dedicated on June 2.

The temple will be dedicated by Elder Gerrit W. Gong, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, in two sessions at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. A public open house will be held April 13 through May 18, excluding Sundays.

Media and invited guests will tour the temple April 9-12.

President Russell M. Nelson first announced the temple in October 2019. The Taylorsville Utah Temple is the 28th temple in Utah that is either in operation or under construction.

Dedication dates announced for temples in Layton, Mexico, and Philippines

 

Other temple dedication dates

Church leaders also announced Tuesday open house and dedication dates for temples in Cobán, Guatemala and Salta, Argentina.

The Cobán Guatemala Temple will be dedicated on June 9 by Elder Dale G. Renlund, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. A public open house will be held April 25 through May 11, excluding Sundays. Invited guests will tour the temple April 23-24.

The temple was also announced by President Nelson in October 2019.

According to a church news release, it will be the third temple built in Guatemala. The other two temples are the Guatemala City Guatemala Temple and the Quetzaltenango Guatemala Temple.

A rendering of the Salta Argentina Temple. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) A rendering of the Cobán Guatemala Temple. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

 

The Salta Argentina Temple will be dedicated June 16 in two sessions by Elder D. Todd Christofferson, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. A public open house will be held May 3 through May 18, with the exception of Sundays.

President Nelson announced the temple in April 2018. The other temples in Argentina, according to the release, include the following: Bahía Blanca (under construction), Buenos Aires, Buenos Aires City Center (announced), Córdoba and Mendoza (under construction).

Cuernavaca Mexico Temple

Additionally, church leaders also announced the location of the Cuernavaca Mexico Temple.

According to the release, the temple will be built on 5.36 acres of land in the southeast corner of Calle Hernán Cortes and Calle Santa Prisca in Colonia Vista Hermosa, Cuernavaca, Morelos, Mexico.

(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

The release also states the temple will be a single-story structure of roughly 19,000 square feet. President Nelson announced the temple in October 2022. It is the second of four temples near Mexico City to have a location announced. The location of the Toluca Mexico Temple was announced in November 2023.

KSL 5 TV Live

Religion

(Photo: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)...

Eliza Pace

Multiple Temple Square plaza areas to reopen on Saturday; art installation announced

Several plaza areas of Temple Square will reopen on Saturday, Jan. 6.

13 days ago

Rabbi Avremi Zippel and three others held signs at the Utah Jazz game hosting the Dallas Mavericks ...

Debbie Worthen

Rabbis asked to take down Jewish pride signs at Utah Jazz game

In a surprising turn of events during last night's Utah Jazz game against the Dallas Mavericks, a group of Utah Jazz fans found themselves at the center of controversy after being asked to take down signs that read "I'm Jewish and proud."

14 days ago

Pope Francis blesses a family as he presides over Christmas eve Mass, at St. Peter's Basilica at th...

Associated Press

Pope says ‘our hearts are in Bethlehem’ as he presides over the Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter’s

Recalling Jesus’ birth in a stable in Bethlehem, Pope Francis in a Christmas Eve homily said that “the clash of arms even today" prevents Jesus “from finding room in the world.”

23 days ago

Sol, left, a 14-year-old from Argentina, kisses 8-year-old Maddie Hazelton as they play together in...

Associated Press

Faith groups say more foster families are needed to care for the children coming to the US alone

Faith and community groups across the country are trying to recruit many more foster families to help move the children from overwhelmed government facilities. U.S. authorities encountered nearly 140,000 unaccompanied minors at the border with Mexico in fiscal year 2023, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

26 days ago

The site of the Cagayan de Oro Philippines Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint...

Mark Jones

Church announces temple locations for England, the Philippines

Temple locations in England and the Philippines were announced Monday by The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

29 days ago

FILE: Pope Francis delivers final remarks to pilgrims and members of the faithful at the end of his...

Nicole Winfield

Pope approves blessings for same-sex couples if the rituals don’t resemble marriage

Pope formally approves same-sex blessings, says people shouldn’t be subject to "exhaustive moral analysis" to get them.

29 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Dedication and open house dates announced for the Taylorsville Utah Temple