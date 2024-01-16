Dedication and open house dates announced for the Taylorsville Utah Temple

TAYLORSVILLE — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Tuesday that the Taylorsville Utah Temple will be dedicated on June 2.

The temple will be dedicated by Elder Gerrit W. Gong, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, in two sessions at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. A public open house will be held April 13 through May 18, excluding Sundays.

Media and invited guests will tour the temple April 9-12.

President Russell M. Nelson first announced the temple in October 2019. The Taylorsville Utah Temple is the 28th temple in Utah that is either in operation or under construction.

Other temple dedication dates

Church leaders also announced Tuesday open house and dedication dates for temples in Cobán, Guatemala and Salta, Argentina.

The Cobán Guatemala Temple will be dedicated on June 9 by Elder Dale G. Renlund, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. A public open house will be held April 25 through May 11, excluding Sundays. Invited guests will tour the temple April 23-24.

The temple was also announced by President Nelson in October 2019.

According to a church news release, it will be the third temple built in Guatemala. The other two temples are the Guatemala City Guatemala Temple and the Quetzaltenango Guatemala Temple.

The Salta Argentina Temple will be dedicated June 16 in two sessions by Elder D. Todd Christofferson, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. A public open house will be held May 3 through May 18, with the exception of Sundays.

President Nelson announced the temple in April 2018. The other temples in Argentina, according to the release, include the following: Bahía Blanca (under construction), Buenos Aires, Buenos Aires City Center (announced), Córdoba and Mendoza (under construction).

Cuernavaca Mexico Temple

Additionally, church leaders also announced the location of the Cuernavaca Mexico Temple.

According to the release, the temple will be built on 5.36 acres of land in the southeast corner of Calle Hernán Cortes and Calle Santa Prisca in Colonia Vista Hermosa, Cuernavaca, Morelos, Mexico.

The release also states the temple will be a single-story structure of roughly 19,000 square feet. President Nelson announced the temple in October 2022. It is the second of four temples near Mexico City to have a location announced. The location of the Toluca Mexico Temple was announced in November 2023.