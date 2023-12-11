On the Site:
Dedication dates announced for temples in Layton, Mexico, and Philippines

Dec 11, 2023, 3:31 PM | Updated: 3:31 pm

Rendering of the Layton Utah Temple....

Rendering of the Layton Utah Temple. (© 2019 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved)

(© 2019 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released the open house and dedication dates for multiple temples across the globe on Monday.

According to the Church, the Layton Utah Temple will be dedicated on June 16, 2024, with two sessions, one at 10 a.m. and one at 1 p.m. A public open house will be held from April 19 to June 1, excluding Sundays.

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced the Layton Utah Temple during the April 2018 general conferenceApril 2018 general conference. Construction began after a groundbreaking ceremony, which was held on May 23, 2020.

Puebla Mexico Temple dedication

According to the Chruch, the Puebla Mexico Temple will be dedicated on May 19, 2024, by Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

The Puebla Mexico Temple was announced by President Nelson during the October 2018 general conference. Its construction began on Nov. 30, 2019.

Rendering of the Puebla Mexico Temple

Rendering of the Puebla Mexico Temple. (© 2019 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved)

According to the Church, the Puebla Mexico Temple will be one of 24 temples operating, under construction, or announced in Mexico. The county has over 1.5 million Latter-day Saints, which is second to the United States in membership.

The Urdaneta Philippines Temple dedication

The Urdaneta Philippines Temple will be dedicated on April 28, 2024, by President Dallin H. Oaks, First Counselor in the First Presidency, according to the Church website.

Urdaneta Philippines Temple rendering.

Rendering of the Layton Utah Temple. (© 2019 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved)

Construction for the Urdaneta Philippines Temple began on Jan. 17, 2019. The temple was announced by former Church President Thomas S. Monson during the Nov. 30, 2019.

According to the Church, The Urdaneta Philippines Temple will be the third temple in operation in the country, joining the Manila Philippines Temple and the Cebu City Philippines Temple. This is the county’s newest temple in over a decade.

Knoxville Tennessee Temple groundbreaking

The Church announced groundbreaking services for the Knoxville Tennessee Temple that will be held on Jan. 27, 2024. Elder Shayne M. Bowen, First Counselor in the North America Southeast Area Presidency, will preside over the event.

According to the Church, the temple will be built on a 4.99-acre site at 13001 Kingston Pike, Farragut, Tennessee. It will be a single-story temple of approximately 30,000 square feet.

President Nelson announced the Knoxville Tennessee Temple in April 2022. This will be Knoxville’s first Church temple.

Artist's rendering of the Knoxville Tennessee Temple

Artist’s rendering of the Knoxville Tennessee Temple (© 2019 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved)

Antananarivo Madagascar Temple  announcement

According to the Church, the Antananarivo Madagascar Temple will be built at Fokontany Andranoro, Ambohibao, Antehiroka, Andranomena, Madagascar.

The temple will be on a 9.8-acre site, and it will be a single-story temple of approximately 10,000 square feet, with patron housing and arrival facilities, according to the Church.

President Russell M. Nelson announced the Antananarivo Madagascar Temple in October 2021, which will be the first in the country.

The Antananarivo Madagascar Temple site map.

The Antananarivo Madagascar Temple site map. (© 2019 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved)

 

 

 

