‘8 Passengers’ YouTube star, business partner arrested on suspicion of child abuse

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah mother known for her YouTube channel has been arrested, along with her business partner, on suspicion of child abuse after police say a child climbed out of the window of a southern Utah home and ran to a neighbor’s home for help.

Ruby Franke, famous for her now-deleted “8 Passengers” YouTube channel, and Jodi Hildebrandt, founder of Orem-based mental heath counseling company Connexions Classroom, were booked into the Washington County Jail on two second-degree felony counts of aggravated child abuse on Wednesday.

According to court documents, one of Franke’s children climbed out the window of an Ivins home belonging to Hildebrandt and ran to a neighbor’s home, knocked on the door and asked for food and water. “The neighbor observed duct tape on (the child’s) ankles and wrists and contacted law enforcement,” police said.

Officers said they observed wounds and said the child was severely malnourished. He was taken to St. George Regional Hospital and placed on a medical hold “due to his deep lacerations from being tied up with rope and from his malnourishment.”

Police said Franke was seen on a YouTube video filmed in Hildebrant’s downstairs area that was posted on Monday, which “adds to Ms. Franke the mother of (the child) being present in the home and having knowledge of the abuse, malnourishment, and neglect.”

A second child was found at Hildebrandt’s home who was determined to be malnourished by doctors at St. George Regional Hospital.

According to court documents, Franke requested a lawyer and did not speak with officers. She was taken into custody in Springville Wednesday night while Hildebrant was arrested a few minutes earlier in Ivins.

Police said the Utah Division of Child and Family Services has taken four of Franke’s children into their custody, two of whom have not spoken with officers.

The 8 Passengers YouTube channel, which had over 2 million subscribers, was previously deleted. Hildebrandt founded Connexions Classroom, which, according to its website, aims to “invite and encourage healing and facilitate personal growth through impeccable honesty, rigorous personal responsibility and vulnerable humility.”

Franke is listed as a member of Connexions Classroom’s business team as a certified mental fitness trainer who provides pieces of content “that focus on empowering parents and children to live Truth.” Hildebrandt, on her personal website, said her therapy license was put on probation for 18 months in 2012.