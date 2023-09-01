On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

More than 85,000 highchairs are under recall after two dozen reports of falls

Sep 1, 2023, 2:00 PM | Updated: 2:01 pm

This photo provided by The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows Boon Flair & Flair Elite h...

This photo provided by The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows Boon Flair & Flair Elite highchairs. Toy and nursey product company TOMY International Inc. is recalling about 83,000 of its Boon Flair and Flair Elite Highchairs sold in the U.S. and another 2,850 in Canada on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — More than 85,000 highchairs sold at major retailers across North America are being recalled l over a fall hazard after a handful of injuries were reported, according to federal regulators.

Toy and nursey product company TOMY International Inc. is recalling about 83,000 of its Boon Flair and Flair Elite Highchairs sold in the U.S. — and another 2,850 in Canada, the Oak Brook, Illinois-based distributor and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

According to this week’s recall notice, the bolts securing the seat of the now-recalled highchairs can loosen and allow the seat to detach from its pedestal. TOMY has received 34 reports of the chair separating from the base to date, the CPSC said Thursday, including two dozen falls that resulted in 11 injuries like bruising or scratches.

The highchairs under recall were sold in-person and online through retailers like Bed Bath & Beyond, Target, Toys ‘R’ Us, Amazon and Walmart, TOMY and the CPSC said. The “Flair” highchairs were sold from 2008 to 2009, while the “Flair Elite” models were sold from 2008 to 2017.

Consumers can identify the products with their model number and manufacturing date codes. All of the recalled highchairs, which come in multiple colors, were made in China before 2016.

Those in possession of the recalled highchairs are instructed to stop using them immediately. TOMY notes “there is no need for consumers to return the highchair” — instead, impacted customers are urged to contact the company for a free repair kit.

TOMY said customers will receive a set of bolts and split and flat washers to repair the recalled highchair.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Tami Manis has the longest female mullet in the world. Mandatory Credit: Wade Payne/Guinness World ...

 Issy Ronald, CNN

US woman sets record for world’s longest female mullet

Tami Manis is officially all business at the front and party in the back after her mullet, measuring 5 feet 8 inches (nearly 173 centimeters), was confirmed as the longest female one in the world.

18 hours ago

Rural land in Solano County, California, is being bought up by Silicon Valley tech interests. (AP D...

Associated Press

Billionaires want to build a new city in rural California. They must convince voters first

Silicon Valley billionaires behind a secretive $800 million land-buying spree in Northern California have finally released some details about their plans for a new green city.

18 hours ago

Waiters serve dessert during the Nobel Prize banquet on December 10, 2022. Russia and Belarus were ...

Amy Cassidy and Christian Edwards, CNN

Russia is reinvited to glitzy Nobel Prize banquet after last year’s exclusion, sparking controversy

Ambassadors from Russia and Belarus have been invited back to the Nobel Prize banquet after being excluded last year because of the invasion of Ukraine.

18 hours ago

The US Department of Defense has launched a website intended to be a “one-stop shop” for public...

Haley Britzky, CNN

Pentagon launches ‘one-stop shop’ website for UFO information and reporting

The US Department of Defense has launched a website for publicly available information on UFOs.

18 hours ago

Utah woman stands in volunteer shirt by car in Florida...

Brianna Chavez

American Red Cross of Utah sends volunteers to Florida to help after Hurricane Idalia

As Florida residents continue to assess the damage after Hurricane Idalia struck the state's Big Bend Area, volunteers from across the country, including Utah, are stepping in to help.

2 days ago

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell speaks to reporters at athe US Capitol in Washington on Ju...

Manu Raju, Chief Congressional Correspondent

Capitol physician medically clears McConnell after health scares prompts questions

Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell is medically cleared to continue his schedule, the US Capitol physician said.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

More than 85,000 highchairs are under recall after two dozen reports of falls