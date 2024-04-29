On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
CRIME

3 Louisiana officers wounded by gunfire in standoff with shooting suspect, police say

Apr 28, 2024, 7:52 PM

First responders work the scene after three Louisiana police officers were shot in a standoff Sunda...

First responders work the scene after three Louisiana police officers were shot in a standoff Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Kenner, La. (Scott Threlkeld, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

(Scott Threlkeld, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


KENNER, La. (AP) — Three Louisiana police officers were wounded by gunfire Sunday in a standoff with a man suspected of shooting three other people in the past week, authorities said.

The injured officers were taken to a hospital after being shot Sunday morning at a home in Kenner, about 15 miles (25 kilometers) west of New Orleans, Kenner Police Chief Keith Conley said. The conditions of the officers were not immediately known.

SWAT team officers were still outside the home Sunday afternoon, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported. No arrests had been announced.

The man who shot the officers was wanted in a shooting earlier Sunday in which two people were wounded, said Kenner police spokesman Capt. Michael Cunningham. He said the man is also a suspect in a holdup and shooting Tuesday that left a man in critical condition.

3 Louisiana officers wounded by gunfire in standoff with shooting suspect, police say