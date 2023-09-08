Written threat found at park targets Utah high school with shooting in two weeks

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — A threat, apparently written with a sharpie on playground equipment, said Brighton High School will be the target of a shooting on Sept. 20. The scrawled message is under investigation by police.

Principal Marielle Rawle sent a letter to families with students at the school and said school will be held as usual on Wednesday, Sept. 20, but extra precautions will be in place.

The “important message for Brighton High families” said, in part:

“We view this as an opportunity to talk with your students about the seriousness of threats. What some might think is an innocent joke can be very disruptive and costly in terms of lost instruction time and the use of law enforcement resources. Your student’s safety is our No. 1 concern and we continue to encourage all students to say something if they see something.”

Rawle requested anyone with information about the graffiti to contact Cottonwood Heights police or the school’s administration.

The removed graffiti message said:

I AM going To Shoot up BrighTon High school on Sep. 20. 23

The message was found at Mountain View Park in Cottonwood Heights. Rawle said police don’t have a reason to believe the threat is credible but told families that “we” take all threats seriously.

Prior to the threat being made public Thursday, KSL has reported at least seven incidents resulting in eight schools being placed in lockdown protocols. Most Utah schools started classed mid August.