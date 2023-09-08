On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Airline passenger complained of camera placed in bathroom, police say

Sep 8, 2023, 3:27 PM | Updated: 3:37 pm

(Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)...

(Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

(Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts State Police escorted a flight attendant from an American Airlines passenger jet after a complaint of a camera allegedly placed in a bathroom aboard the aircraft.

Passengers aboard American Airlines flight 1441 flying from Charlotte to Boston reported to local media that a woman reported her teenage daughter noticed the camera in the first-class lavatory.

Law enforcement officers met the plane at the gate after it landed Sept. 2.

Massachusetts State Police initially reported to WSOC-TV in North Carolina that the episode involved a juvenile, a flight attendant and a cell phone. But State Police later deferred to the FBI as the primary investigating agency because the episode happened in the air, where the FBI has jurisdiction. An FBI spokesperson said the agency had no comment on Friday.

“We take this matter very seriously and are fully cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation, as safety and security are our highest priorities,” American Airlines said in a statement.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Pennsylvania State police search the woods and a creek in Pennsbury Township, Pa., on Tuesday, Sept...

Associated Press

Latest sighting of fugitive killer in Pennsylvania spurs closure of popular botanical garden

One of the country’s top botanical gardens has been closed indefinitely after reports that an escaped murderer on the run in southeast Pennsylvania may have once again been spotted on the property.

18 hours ago

Evan Frostick, left, and Madison Bernard, right, both charged with murder and child cruelty in the ...

Associated Press

As more children die from fentanyl, some prosecutors are charging their parents with murder

The debate comes as the country battles with how to effectively diminish the use of the highly accessible and extremely deadly drug.

18 hours ago

FBI Director Christopher Wray warned Thursday that the number of Russian spies operating inside the...

Katie Bo Lillis, CNN

FBI Director Wray issues warning about number of Russian spies in the US

FBI Director Christopher Wray warned Thursday that the number of Russian spies operating inside the United States is “still way too big,” despite efforts to kick them out.

18 hours ago

The Common Air Route Surveillance Radar, or CARSR, was replaced at Battle Mountain, Nevada, June 20...

Mark Jones, KSL NewsRadio and Alex Cabrero, KSL TV

Team at Hill AF Base helps fix massive long-range radar in Nevada

A team at Hill Air Force Base is credited with helping to fix a massive piece of radar equipment on the top of a mountain in Nevada. It’s equipment that helps protect the airspace in Utah and other western states.

2 days ago

FILE - In this April 20, 2019 file photo, migrants are loaded onto a bus at the Border Patrol headq...

Associated Press

Immigrant girl on Chicago-bound bus from Texas died from infection, other factors, coroner says

An autopsy shows a bacterial infection and other factors caused the death of a 3-year-old girl on a bus carrying immigrants from Texas to Chicago last month, an Illinois coroner said Thursday.

2 days ago

ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer

That ’70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women

That '70s Show" star Danny Masterson has been sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for the rapes of two women two decades ago.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Airline passenger complained of camera placed in bathroom, police say