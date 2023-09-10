On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Police: Murray man pins wife with car, tells police he would return to ‘finish the job’

Sep 10, 2023, 5:17 PM

File - Murray police cars. (Jeffery D. Allred/Deseret News)...

File - Murray police cars. (Jeffery D. Allred/Deseret News)

(Jeffery D. Allred/Deseret News)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

MURRAY, Utah — A man allegedly ran over two women with his car after an argument, telling police, “next time this happens, you ain’t gonna find me.”

Erwin Jay Riggs, 37, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on felony charges of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury and failing to remain at an accident involving serious bodily injury and misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief resulting in the loss of $500 or less, violence offense committed in the presence of a child, and intoxication, according to the police affidavit.

On Saturday afternoon, Murray police responded to reports of a woman being run over by a car. When officers arrived, they found the first victim lying in the street with severe head injuries.

According to the affidavit, the woman was transported to a local hospital, where she went for immediate surgery due to her life-threatening injuries.

The second victim, Riggs’s wife, told police that her husband came home intoxicated, and the two began a verbal argument over Rigg’s use of prescription pills.

According to the affidavit, Riggs allegedly left their apartment and began damaging his wife’s vehicle by letting air out of the tires and punching the back tail light, causing it to brake.

The wife told police that Riggs returned to their home and grabbed a kitchen knife and her keys to prevent her from leaving. The suspect got into his vehicle and attempted to flee.

According to the affidavit, the wife and her teenage son chased after Riggs to get her keys back.

“(The wife) said before closing the door to the car, (Riggs) put the car in reverse and moved the vehicle out of the parking spot,” the affidavit stated. “(She) said that the open door pinned her chest to another vehicle parked immediately next to (Riggs’s) vehicle.”

Police report that the wife was hurt by a sharp door being driven into her against another vehicle. She also had ripped pants with bleeding knees, and bruising across her torso where the car door pinned her.

According to the affidavit, the wife screamed and Riggs pulled the car back to unpin her. The screaming caused the first victim to approach the scene and help the wife, by placing herself between the other vehicle and the wife.

The wife said the woman stuck her hand inside Riggs’s car door frame, and he closed the door on her hand, trapping her hand in the vehicle.

(The wife) reported, that (Riggs) backed the vehicle out of the parking spot, which pushed (the woman) to the ground, and (she) was dragged by the vehicle,” the affidavit stated. “(Riggs) then put the car into drive and dragged (the woman) approximately 10-15 yards with the vehicle before her hand was freed from the door.”

Witnesses say the woman rolled in the parking lot, causing one of Riggs’s tires to roll over her head. The suspect then fled the scene in his car.

According to the affidavit, police found Riggs thanks to a “dealership applied tracker.” He was found smelling of alcohol and was acting belligerent.

While in police custody, he told detectives that he would return and “finish the job,” the affidavit stated. He also said, “next time this happens, you ain’t gonna find me,” and threatened police officers.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

11-year-old Sophia Ostler in the hospital bed after her accident....

Brianna Chavez

‘I’m feeling very good’: 11-year-old girl feeling optimistic after serious crash in West Valley

An 11-year-old girl from Bluffdale is seeing the good in life after getting a second chance after a car accident that left her paralyzed

18 hours ago

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. The photo was taken in 2018. (The Ch...

Mary Culbertson

Church leader, Elder Holland, recuperating at home after extended hospital stay

Church leader, Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, has returned home from an extended hospital visit following multiple medical complications and the passing of his wife in early July. He is recovering and looks forward to returning to work.

18 hours ago

Salt Lake City Police investigate a shooting at 909 East 2100 South on September 10, 2023. (SLCPD)...

Mary Culbertson

UPDATE: Teen killed in Sugarhouse shooting; suspect loose

A sugarhouse shooting has left an 18-year-old in extremely critical condition. Investigators are looking for information from the public.

18 hours ago

Utah National Guard troops training in Morocco. (Utah National Guard)...

Brianna Chavez

Utah National Guard in Morocco for training exercise, ‘ready’ to assist Moroccan allies

Utah National Guards are in Morocco and ready "to respond if needed" after a deadly earthquake that took place late Friday, according to ranking officials. 

2 days ago

Tami Bellefeuille working in the Intermountain Health’s pain management program. (Ken Fall/KSL TV...

Ken Fall

Overcoming the grip of opioid dependence

Heber City woman moves past opioids to a life free from debilitating pain.

2 days ago

FILE — Handcuffs in a jail cell. FILE PHOTO (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...

Michael Houck

Police: Gang member pistol whips ‘multiple 14 years olds’ during fight

A fight between teenagers was interrupted by a gang member who pulled out a pistol and hit teenagers with it, police say. 

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Police: Murray man pins wife with car, tells police he would return to ‘finish the job’