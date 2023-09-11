On The Site:
Eight people arrested by SLC Gang Unit after investigation into multiple shootings

Sep 11, 2023, 12:46 PM

As part of a long-term investigation, detectives with the SLCPD's Gang Unit seized eight handguns

As part of a long-term investigation, detectives with the SLCPD's Gang Unit seized eight handguns (SLCPD photo)

(SLCPD photo)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — As part of a months-long investigation into recent shootings, eight people were arrested by the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Gang Unit.

The investigation uncovered a slew of evidence during search warrants including eight guns, $350,000 in THC products, and $30,000 in cash.

“This case highlights our officers and detectives and their continued pursuit of justice,” Chief Mike Brown said. “Their work throughout this extensive and long-term investigation exemplifies their commitment and courage. The impact of this case will certainly disrupt criminal activity and further protect our communities.”

Police arrested 19-year-old Lucas Madrill, 19-year-old Riley McNeil, 18-year-old Omar Alejandro Fuentes-Soriano, 18-year-old Jinedi Suber, 19-year-old Denzel Sencion Hurberg, 20-year-old Zinedine Tovar, 19-year-old Alex Yescas, and a 16-year-old male, as part of this investigation.

The name of the 16-year-old has not been released since he is a minor.

A release from police stated, “Additional arrests could come as more investigative work is conducted.”

“Today, we see the results of our detectives’ and officers’ efforts, but hidden from view, which pushed this case forward, was the countless hours of surveillance, painstaking preparation of warrants, and meticulous planning to safely arrest these eight suspects,” Chief Brown said.

As part of the investigation, detectives have identified and connected a gang to approximately 15 shootings in Salt Lake City and several more shootings throughout the valley.

The investigation also uncovered a large-scale, illegal THC distribution syndicate.

McNeil, Hurberg, and Fuentes-Soriano are accused of purchasing large amounts of THC cartridges from their alleged supplier, Madrill, and then distributing the THC cartridges to their customers. Tovar and Yescas are both connected to the alleged trafficking.

Police said additional charges are possible in this case.



“I extend my sincere gratitude to the men and women in uniform who have dedicated their lives to the safety and well-being of our city,” Chief Brown said. “Their efforts, no matter the case complexity and danger, will continue to interrupt criminal activities.”

The charges

Madrill is charged with unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, failure to stop at the command of a law enforcement officer, and aggravated assault.

McNeil is charged with purchasing, transferring, possessing, or using a firearm by a restricted person and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Fuentes-Soriano is charged with purchasing, transferring, possessing, or using a firearm by a restricted person, distributing, offering, or arranging the distribution of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance (marijuana/spice).

Suber is charged with possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and possession of a controlled substance (marijuana/spice).

Hurberg is charged with distributing, offering, or arranging the distribution of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance, purchasing, transferring, possessing, or using a firearm by a restricted person, and failing to stop at the command of a police officer.

Tovar is charged with possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.

Yescas is charged with possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and failing to stop at the command of a police officer.

Charges are only allegations, and every arrested person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

