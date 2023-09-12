SLC police ask for tips in 1980 cold case

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking the public for any information on the 1980 murder of Celedon Archuleta.

Archuleta, 76, was found beaten to death inside his home at 856 South 900 West on Sunday, May 11, 1980 at 3:43 p.m.

Detectives discovered that someone had entered Archuleta’s home, killed him, and ransacked the house stealing money, a toolbox, and a gun.

According to a release from the Salt Lake City Police Department, “Detectives have exhausted all available leads but have not identified a suspect. The Salt Lake City Police Department’s Homicide Squad has interviewed multiple people and has utilized new forensic technology to test evidence collected in 1980, unfortunately, no new leads resulted. ”

Detectives believe there are people with information about Archuleta’s death.



Anyone with information about this case, should contact the Salt Lake City Police Department at 801-799-3000 and reference case 80-34923.