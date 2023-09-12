On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

SLC police ask for tips in 1980 cold case

Sep 12, 2023, 11:12 AM

Celedon Archuleta (Salt Lake City Police Department)...

Celedon Archuleta (Salt Lake City Police Department)

(Salt Lake City Police Department)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking the public for any information on the 1980 murder of Celedon Archuleta.

Archuleta, 76, was found beaten to death inside his home at 856 South 900 West on Sunday, May 11, 1980 at 3:43 p.m.

Detectives discovered that someone had entered Archuleta’s home, killed him, and ransacked the house stealing money, a toolbox, and a gun.

According to a release from the Salt Lake City Police Department, “Detectives have exhausted all available leads but have not identified a suspect. The Salt Lake City Police Department’s Homicide Squad has interviewed multiple people and has utilized new forensic technology to test evidence collected in 1980, unfortunately, no new leads resulted. ”

Detectives believe there are people with information about Archuleta’s death. Anyone with information about this case, should contact the Salt Lake City Police Department at 801-799-3000 and reference case 80-34923.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

An aerial of the fatal accident on Harbor Park Way and Redwood Road....

Michael Houck

Bicyclist killed in Saratoga Springs accident involving semi truck, police say

A bicyclist was killed after an accident involving a semi truck Tuesday afternoon, police say.

15 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Karah Brackin

SLC School District looking at 7 elementary schools for possible closures

The Salt Lake City School District is currently studying seven elementary schools for potential closure.

15 hours ago

18.5 year old black-footed cat, Sanura. (Courtesy: Hogle Zoo)...

Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

World’s oldest black-footed cat dies at Hogle Zoo

Utah's Hogle Zoo announced recently that its record-breaking 18½-year-old black-footed cat has died.

15 hours ago

Woman walking in a field of flags...

Andrew Adams

Younger generations learn as older generations reflect on 9/11

As Utahns marked 22 years since 9/11, the day was about learning in addition to reflecting, as many younger people have no direct memories of the 9/11 attacks since they were so young when they occurred.

15 hours ago

Jordan Timothy’s Ring doorbell camera captured a DoorDash driver leaving some cookies but taking ...

Debbie Worthen

Doorbell camera catches DoorDash driver stealing package after dropping off food

A Bluffdale man says a DoorDash driver was caught on his home surveillance camera leaving one package and swiping another.

15 hours ago

A vehicle rolled on state Route 59 Tuesday morning, killing one 16-year-old and injuring three othe...

Josh Ellis

Teenage boy dead, three others injured in southern Utah crash

One person was killed and three others were injured in a rollover crash in southern Utah Tuesday morning.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

SLC police ask for tips in 1980 cold case