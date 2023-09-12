On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SOCIAL MEDIA

Lyft’s new feature lets women and non-binary riders request their driver’s gender

Sep 12, 2023, 2:54 PM

Lyft launched a new feature that matches women and non-binary drivers with drivers of the same gend...

Lyft launched a new feature that matches women and non-binary drivers with drivers of the same gender. (Lyft)

(Lyft)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY JORDAN VALINSKY, CNN BUSINESS


CNN

(CNN) —Lyft is introducing a new feature that lets women and non-binary riders choose a preference to match with drivers of the same gender.

The ride-hailing company said it was a “highly requested feature” in a blog post Tuesday, saying the new feature allows women and non-binary people to “feel that much more confident” in using Lyft and also hopefully encourage more women to sign up to be drivers to access its “flexible earning opportunities.”

The service, called “Women+ Connect,” is rolling out in the coming months. Riders can turn on the option in the Lyft app, however the company warns that it’s not a guarantee that they’ll be matched with a women or non-binary person if one of those people aren’t nearby. Both the riders and drivers will need to opt-in to the feature for it work and riders must chose a gender for it to work.

Lyft agrees to $25 million settlement with shareholders over safety-related allegations

Although women encompass “nearly half” of its riders, Lyft said that just 23% of its drivers are women, the company said. The feature was also built with assistance from outside organizations, including the Human Rights Campaign and National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives.

Lyft and its rival Uber have been under scrutiny for years about riders’ safety, especially with sexual assault incidents. Lyft said in 2021 that it received 4,158 reports of sexual assault between 2017 and 2019, a disclosure that was revealed in a safety report prompted by a CNN investigation. However, Lyft said the vast majority of trips (or 99%) had no reported safety incidents for the time period included in its report.

Last year, Lyft agreed to a $25 million settlement with shareholders pertaining to statements and disclosures about its business, including specifically around assault-related incidents, ahead of going public in 2019.

In March 2021, Uber and Lyft announced they would share the names of drivers who were deactivated over the most severe safety incidents including sexual assaults, which range from non-consensual kissing of a non-sexual body part to rape. The information sharing is being managed by a third-party consumer reporting agency, Hire Right.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Social Media

FILE - The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo, on Sept. 28, 2020. News outlets are warning of a deadl...

Haleuya Hadero, AP Business Writer

TikTok Shop launches in the U.S. as the company bets big on e-commerce

After months of testing, TikTok is fully launching its e-commerce product in the U.S., in an effort to translate the app’s cultural relevance among young consumers to sales.

15 hours ago

FILE - A Transportation Security Administration agent signals for the next airline passenger in lin...

Associated Press

NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week

A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media.

19 days ago

Eric Rea, Podium.com CEO, listens to John Warnock, Adobe founder, during the Silicon Slopes Tech Su...

Matt Brooks, KSL.com and Shelby Lofton, KSL TV

Adobe co-founder, U alum, John Warnock dies at 82

Adobe co-founder and University of Utah alumni John Warnock died on Saturday at age 82, Adobe confirmed in a statement Sunday.

24 days ago

FILE - Twitter, now X. Corp, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk poses before his talks with French President E...

Associated Press

Elon Musk says he may need surgery before proposed ‘cage match’ with Mark Zuckerberg

Elon Musk says he may need to get surgery before a proposed “cage match” with Mark Zuckerberg.

1 month ago

FILE - A sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif., Sept. 24, 201...

Jennifer Korn, CNN

Google moves forward with plan to delete inactive accounts

Google is moving ahead with its plan to delete accounts that have been inactive for at least two years.

1 month ago

FILE - This combo of file images shows Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, left, and Tesla and SpaceX CEO...

Associated Press

Musk says his cage fight with Zuckerberg will be streamed on X

Elon Musk says his potential in-person fight with Mark Zuckerberg would be streamed live on his social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Lyft’s new feature lets women and non-binary riders request their driver’s gender