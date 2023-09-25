On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

FDNY first responder deaths from 9/11-related diseases now equal FDNY deaths from attacks

Sep 25, 2023, 7:56 AM

Exposure to toxic pollutants at the World Trade Center in the aftermath of the 9/11 terror attacks ...

Exposure to toxic pollutants at the World Trade Center in the aftermath of the 9/11 terror attacks has been linked to cancer, cardiovascular disease, and respiratory disease. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

(Mario Tama/Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY MARIA SOLE CAMPINOTI


CNN

NEW YORK (CNN) — The number of first responders from the New York City Fire Department who have died from 9/11-related illnesses has reached 343, matching the number who lost their lives on the day of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Two more members of the FDNY died this September from 9/11-related illnesses, shortly after the 22nd anniversary of the World Trade Center attacks, according to a statement on social media from the fire department.

Hilda Vannata, an emergency medical technician for the fire department, died on Sept. 20 from cancer, says the department.

Vannata was born in Puerto Rico and moved to New York City as a child, according to her obituary.

She joined the fire department in 1988 and served as an EMT with Battalion 14-Lincoln Hospital for 26 years, the obituary stated.

Retired firefighter Robert Fulco died Saturday morning from pulmonary fibrosis, making him the second member to lose their lives this week, according to the fire department.

“We have long known this day was coming, yet its reality is astounding just the same,” said Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh in a statement.

“343 of our heroes lost in one day, and today, 343 more. The FDNY will never forget them. This is our legacy. This is our promise,” she said.

In addition to the rise in the number of firefighters and first responders who died following rescue operations at ground zero, the number of diseases connected to the World Trade Center attacks continues to grow as well, said Kavanagh.

According to the fire department, 11,000 firefighters suffer from World Trade Center-related diseases, including 3,500 who have cancer. Exposure to the toxic materials in the aftermath of the disaster has been linked to heightened risk of cardiovascular disease, respiratory disease, cancer and other diseases.

“So many of our members showed up for us that fateful day, and so many were lost. The legacy we create for them is one of honor, and one of promise,” said Kavanagh.

“That is why we continue to advocate for the survivors, and we will not stop pushing until all our members have the care they deserve for the rest of their lives,” she said.

More than 71,000 people are currently enrolled in the World Trade Center Health Registry, which seeks to track the health of 9/11 first responders and other people who were in the immediate vicinity of the attacks.

In addition to first responders, the attacks have left ongoing health effects on workers in the World Trade Center who evacuated their workplaces, passersby, residents of the surrounding buildings and volunteers who spent time at ground zero in the weeks after.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission resp...

Jamiel Lynch and Lauren Mascarenhas

41-year-old woman found dead after Florida alligator spotted with body in its mouth

Florida authorities have identified the woman found dead after an alligator was seen with a body in its mouth.

56 minutes ago

FILE - A passenger disembarks from Amtrak's Sunset Limited at its final stop in New Orleans, Nov. 2...

Associated Press

Biden administration announces $1.4 billion to improve rail safety and boost capacity in 35 states

The Biden administration has awarded $1.4 billion to projects improving railway safety and boosting rail capacity. Much of the money comes from the 2021 infrastructure law.

3 hours ago

The camera technology used on the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft were developed by a program at Utah State U...

Alex Cabrero and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

Seven-year space mission yields asteroid samples that landed in Utah’s desert

On Sunday, Sept. 24, a capsule landed in the Utah desert, containing pieces of an asteroid collected in space. The landing brought a seven year mission to an end and a new mission of research to commencement.

10 hours ago

The hall of historic Waiola Church in Lahaina and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission are engulfed in ...

Associated Press

Residents prepare to return to sites of homes demolished in Lahaina wildfire 7 weeks ago

From just outside the burn zone in Lahaina, Jes Claydon can see the ruins of the rental home where she lived for 13 years and raised three children. Little remains recognizable beyond the jars of sea glass that stood outside the front door.

20 hours ago

An astroid sample dropped near Dugway, Utah Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, marking the end of a journey to...

Ashley Strickland, CNN

NASA brings long-awaited asteroid sample to earth, lands it in Utah

Seven years after launching to space, the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft flew by Earth Sunday to deliver a pristine sample collected from the near-Earth asteroid Bennu. It’s NASA’s first time returning an asteroid sample from space.

23 hours ago

A rare $10,000 bill dating back to the Great Depression has sold for $480,000 at auction. (Heritage...

Amarachi Orie, CNN

$10,000 bill from Great Depression era sells for $480,000 at auction

A rare $10,000 bill dating back to the Great Depression has sold for $480,000 at auction.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

FDNY first responder deaths from 9/11-related diseases now equal FDNY deaths from attacks