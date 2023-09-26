On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
LOCAL NEWS

Bail denied for former nonprofit Exitus CEO, Candace Lierd

Sep 26, 2023, 3:37 PM | Updated: 4:14 pm

Candace Lierd. (KSL TV)

BY MARY CULBERTSON


SALT LAKE CITY — Candace Lierd, formerly Candace Rivera and the CEO of the nonprofit group Exitus, appeared for a bail hearing today where she was denied bail by a judge.

Lierd was arrested and charged with 30 fraud-related felonies including fraud, forgery, theft, and false statements in an official proceeding. Exitus was a group supposedly dedicated to supporting those who fell victim to human trafficking. However, in the wake of Lierd’s case, it’s become unknown who the nonprofit was really helping.

The victims of the scam she led came forward calling her manipulative. One of them, the Business Relations Manager of Exitus, Matt Johnson, called her a “con artist“.

She is accused of misrepresenting herself and her business to gain $1.6 million in profits from the false information and personal stories she upheld. Lierd will remain in Utah County Jail and is currently at risk for more lawsuits as her former business circle retaliates.

This is a breaking story and will be updated. 

