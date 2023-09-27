Park City to address pedestrian safety, affordable housing

PARK CITY — Park City has invited the community to a public meeting Tuesday night to go over the city’s hopes to improve the lack of affordable housing along with pedestrian, bike, and transit.

The community meeting begins the process for outside consultants will identify obstacles to affordable housing.

“There are a number of affordable units that will be developed, but based on the most recent assessment, the need continues to grow,” said Rebecca Ward, Park City’s assistant planning director.

To ease single-car use in the mountain town, consultants will also listen to concerns about access to public transit in and around the city.

Ward said, “The consultants will be looking at criteria they can recommend that help support multimodal transportation that allows for bike, pedestrian activity, and transit access so that people have choices.”

Park City is home to about 8,500, but there are over 11,000 people who commute into town for work – and of those, 8,000 of them are coming to Park City from outside of Summit County, due to the lack of affordable housing.

“One of the challenges that the consultants are helping to identify is how we can get more affordable and attainable housing constructed here in Park City,” Ward added.

The city hopes for constructive discussions from the community before the consultants present recommendations to the Planning Commission in November.