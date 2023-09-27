On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UNAFFORDABLE UTAH

Park City to address pedestrian safety, affordable housing

Sep 26, 2023, 7:08 PM

Katija Stjepovic's Profile Picture

BY KATIJA STJEPOVIC


KSLTV.com

PARK CITY — Park City has invited the community to a public meeting Tuesday night to go over the city’s hopes to improve the lack of affordable housing along with pedestrian, bike, and transit.

The community meeting begins the process for outside consultants will identify obstacles to affordable housing.

“There are a number of affordable units that will be developed, but based on the most recent assessment, the need continues to grow,” said Rebecca Ward, Park City’s assistant planning director.

To ease single-car use in the mountain town, consultants will also listen to concerns about access to public transit in and around the city.

Ward said, “The consultants will be looking at criteria they can recommend that help support multimodal transportation that allows for bike, pedestrian activity, and transit access so that people have choices.”

Park City is home to about 8,500, but there are over 11,000 people who commute into town for work – and of those, 8,000 of them are coming to Park City from outside of Summit County, due to the lack of affordable housing.

“One of the challenges that the consultants are helping to identify is how we can get more affordable and attainable housing constructed here in Park City,” Ward added.

The city hopes for constructive discussions from the community before the consultants present recommendations to the Planning Commission in November.

KSL 5 TV Live

Unaffordable Utah

Wilkerson Farm in Utah County donates grown food to a food bank, shown here on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2...

Ashley Moser

Utah County farm provides fresh produce to local food pantry

A local food pantry will get more than just canned goods this fall after a Utah County farm looks for a unique way to give back. Wilkerson Farm in Orem partnered with Tabitha’s Way to grow fresh fruits and veggies for families in need.

7 days ago

A sign promoting the new housing project at Liberty Wells Center....

Tamara Vaifanua and Michael Houck, KSL TV

7 new Utah affordable house projects announced

A new development plan could help Utah families struggling to find affordable housing.

7 days ago

File photo of a house for sale...

Tamara Vaifanua

Parents buying homes for their adult children

There’s a surprising growing trend in real estate. Parents and older adults are buying homes for their adult children.

12 days ago

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson is joined by Washington Post columnist and author Megan ...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Megan McArdle and Moe Egan

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson is joined by Washington Post columnist and author Megan McArdle as they examine the obstacles people across the nation are facing to building better lives. Then, the Director of Neighbor Recruitment for The Other Side Village Moe Egan talks about how the village is preparing for its first villagers. And, Boyd shares his thoughts on what makes a village- a place where we all exist- the most valuable.

1 month ago

New townhomes...

Ladd Egan

45 Utahns buy homes in initial week of $20k assistance program

More than $3 million has already been spoken for during the first week of Utah’s new, $20,000 first-time homebuyer assistance program.

2 months ago

Single-family houses...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com and Ladd Egan, KSL TV

Utah releases online tool to make home valuations more transparent

As home prices have risen in recent years, many homeowners have found themselves paying more in property taxes even if their mortgage rate remains the same.

2 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Park City to address pedestrian safety, affordable housing